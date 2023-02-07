ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

jack1065.com

Three suspects in County Jail following short pursuit in Oshtemo

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three 17 year old men are facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in Oshtemo Township Saturday afternoon. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle just before 5 pm, and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle.
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
jack1065.com

Battle Creek man charged with solicitation to commit murder

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arraigned Friday on charges related to offering money for murder via social media. Jonothon Allen was arraigned on charges of solicitation to commit murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

