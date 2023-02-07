Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57
While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL refs, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs. Brittany Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom are absolutely freaking out over a beautiful play in the first half of the Super Bowl. In the second quarter, after an embarrassing field goal miss, the Chiefs got it back and then...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after Chiefs win Super Bowl battle
The Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, came together after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl for a loving embrace. Anyone with siblings knows there are few things that sting more than losing to your little brother or sister. Jason Kelce had to live with that reality after his Eagles fell to his younger brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
3 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champs who won’t be back next season
The Kansas City Chiefs roster could look very, very different after Super Bowl 57. Here’s just some of what to expect this offseason. Patrick Mahomes and (hopefully) Andy Reid are here to stay, for now. But the Chiefs do have a lot of work to do in the 2023 NFL offseason.
NFL rumors: Derek Carr chooses the nuclear option in Saints-Raiders trade talks
Despite some progress in trade talks between the two sides, and in-person meetings between Derek Carr and the Saints, there will be on swap sending the Raiders QB to New Orleans for draft picks. Derek Carr spent 48 hours with Saints brass, but as it turns out, he just wants...
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl win on Twitter
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes celebrate Chief’s Super Bowl win on Twitter. Brittany and Jackson Mahomes (the wife and brother of Patrick Mahomes) were relatively quiet during the Chiefs’ appearance at Super Bowl 57, but the same can’t be said for when Kansas City won. Brittany took to...
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Eagles fans sink to new low by booing Walter Payton award winner Dak Prescott
Eagles fans sink to new low by booing Walter Payton award winner Dak Prescott. Ahead of Super 57 where the Philadelphia Eagles were set to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL presented a humanitarian award to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, but he wasn’t well-received by the fans.
How many players have won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same year?
Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after Super Bowl 57 and just days after winning NFL MVP. How many players have done that in history?. Apparently, Patrick Mahomes only needs one ankle to etch his name in history. Because that’s what he did on Sunday night in Super Bowl 57.
Andy Reid’s conservative approach immediately backfires in hilarious fashion
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to go for a field goal, and it backfired tremendously in the first quarter of Super Bowl 57. Super Bowl 57 features two of the most electric offenses in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That was evident after each team scored a touchdown on their opening drives of the big game on Sunday. Given how it was going, both teams would have to score nearly every drive.
Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
Which NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl?
There are many NFL teams that can say that they have a Super Bowl win to their credit. Let’s take a look at the teams who have yet to win a Super Bowl. The 57th edition of the Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb.12, and will feature a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams hold a Super Bowl title to their credit, with the Chiefs holding two and the Eagles holding one. On paper, this could be one of the most competitive Super Bowls in history.
Detroit Pistons: Buyout candidates could clear more roster space
Now that the NBA trade deadline has come and gone, the buyout market will be in full swing. The Detroit Pistons have the opportunity to work towards a buyout with veterans on their roster that aren’t seen as a part of their future, or even as a part of the team next season.
Super Bowl 2024 odds (Chiefs favored to go back-to-back)
Super Bowl 57 was a game for the ages, with the Kansas City Chiefs rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on a field goal in the closing seconds. For fans who bet on Kansas City and hit some of the fun prop bets on...
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0