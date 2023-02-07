Read full article on original website
Keith Duane Thompson- Manchester
Keith Duane Thompson, 95, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Good. Neighbor Home. He was born on October 4, 1927, in Clarinda, the son of Fred and Thelma (Parker) Thompson. Keith was raised and educated in Iowa and was a graduate of Braddyville High...
Donald “Bud” Lahr- Manchester
Donald “Bud” Lahr, 87, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at The Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Visitation for Bud will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, with a wake from 9:00 until 10:15 a.m. at St.
Carlotta Marie “Carla” Harder- Manchester
Carlotta Marie “Carla” Harder, 72, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the. Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. She was born on September 2, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the. daughter of Keith and Vera (Nelson) Eisher. Carla was a graduate of Great Bend...
Hometown Tour: Elkader – Sweetcorn Days
We kick off another season of Hometown Tours around the KMCH Listening area. Our first tour takes us to Elkader. Tune in and learn about this amazing town Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:50am, 12:50pm and 2:50pm, or on your schedule online at kmch.com. Friday 2/10. Coverage Area Class 1A...
Milroys Join Scherbrings as Owners at Honey Creek Furniture
Honey Creek Furniture and Flooring in Manchester has some new faces around the store. Sam and Kristin Milroy are joining Bill and Susanne Scherbring as new owners. Bill says he’ll slowly work his way out of the business, but it will be a few years before that happens. He and Susanne have a long history with the store, owning Honey Creek since it first opened its doors in 1998.
Remains of Monticello WWII Navy Seaman Returning to Iowa
The remains of a Monticello seaman who died in World War Two are coming back to Iowa for burial. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 19-year old Navy Seaman First Class Donald A. Stott was assigned to the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7th, 1941. The Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. Stott was among 429 crewmen who died.
Ag Informer – Hay Grower Meeting
All hay producers in the east central Iowa region are invited to attend the 38th annual Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association Annual Meeting and Conference on March 9 at Buzzy’s bar and grill, 414 Main St., Welton. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the program scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
