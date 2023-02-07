Honey Creek Furniture and Flooring in Manchester has some new faces around the store. Sam and Kristin Milroy are joining Bill and Susanne Scherbring as new owners. Bill says he’ll slowly work his way out of the business, but it will be a few years before that happens. He and Susanne have a long history with the store, owning Honey Creek since it first opened its doors in 1998.

MANCHESTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO