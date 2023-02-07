Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Snyder appointed dean of arts, sciences, professional studies at Ursuline College
Jenise M. Snyder was appointed dean of arts, sciences and professional studies at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike after serving as interim dean since March 2022, according to a news release. “Dr. Snyder has been one of our most dedicated professors for more than a decade,” said Christine De Vinne,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Weltman named executive vice president of Beech Brook
Kimberly Weltman looks to advance Beech Brook in a post-COVID-19 world in her newly promoted role as executive vice president. Originally joining the Pepper Pike-based nonprofit mental health agency in July 1997 as a case manager/therapist in the foster care department, Weltman has held various roles at Beech Brook until she left in 2016 and returned as the senior director of foster care in August 2021.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shifrin joins Liner Legal
Liner Legal, a disability law firm based in Cleveland, added Debra Shifrin, who has over 40 years of experience representing disabled people before the Social Security Administration. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve Law School in Cleveland and a fellow at the Akron Bar Association. “We are absolutely...
Cleveland Jewish News
Elevation Festivals raise $250K through its concerts for organizations
Elevation Festivals donated a total of $250,000 to organizations in its festival markets of Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh through its 2022 music festivals, according to a news release. The organizations benefiting from the four 2022 festivals include The Lakeland Foundation in Kirtland for music arts programming; MedWish International in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Voting rights program at Maltz Museum Feb. 15
The Maltz Museum will host a discussion on safeguarding voting rights, “Protecting American Participation: A Discussion on Safeguarding Voting Rights,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Admission is $5 or members and $10 for nonmembers. The museum is at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldfinger, Toby
Toby Redlus Goldfinger of Tavernier, Fla. and Beachwood, Ohio passed away on Feb. 9 surrounded by her husband and children. Toby was born on March 7, 1937 to Elsie and Jack Redlus in Newark, N.J. After graduating from Weequahic High School in 1954, Toby went on to study social work at Rutgers University. After graduation she landed her first job supporting residents of Newark’s largest housing projects.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Warshawsky leads SoulTide Shabbat at B’nai Jeshurun
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held its inaugural Soul Tide Shabbat Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 as Rabbi Josh Warshawsky inspired around 1,000 people in his first trip to Cleveland with melodies about the meaning and intention around traditional texts and Jewish prayer. On his first day, Warshawsky...
Cleveland Jewish News
Enjoying retirement at 90, Marlene Leitson reflects on her legacy
Known for her more than 65-year career in catering and restaurant management, Marlene Leitson will celebrate her 90th birthday Feb. 16 with her family and friends. “I’m thankful that I lived to 90 years old and I enjoyed everything I did,” Leitson told the Cleveland Jewish News. Born...
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rubinstein, Lee
The family of Dr. Lee Rubinstein announce his passing in Cleveland on Feb. 10, 2023 — also the date of his 96th birthday. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Paula (née Grant); brothers, Alan (Joanne) and Leslie (Elsie); children, Steve Rubinstein (Carrie), Kim Rubinstein and Karee Wallach (Rich); stepchildren, Michael Jaffe, Karen Chaikin (Chip) and Jennifer Kaufman (Douglas); 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous friends. Lee was predeceased by his first wife, Sue (née Smith), and his parents, Louis and Regina.
Cleveland Jewish News
Charter House Grille slated for former Bistro 185
Charter House Grille is preparing to open at 991 E. 185th St. in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. The former home of Bistro 185, entrepreneur Chris King told Cleveland Business Journal that the restaurant will focus on American food and also pay homage to Bistro 185’s legacy in the neighborhood by featuring some of its items on the dessert menu. Its menu will feature a selection of sauces, cocktails, seafood, burgers and chicken entrees.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ziff, Sally
Sally Ziff (nee Cadkin), died Feb. 10, 2023. She was the wife of the late Sanford Ziff; mother of Joshua (Bonnie) Ziff, Debra (Avi) Weiss and Alicia (Steve) Miller; sister of the late Milton (Pauline) Cadkin and the late Milly Cadkin; grandmother of Jordan Savren-Streem and the late Jessica Ziff, step-grandmother of Dr. Daniel (Jessica) Weiss and Joshua (Elizabeth) Weiss; and step-great-grandmother of Nadav, Yaron, Dotan, Ilana and Noah.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP adds Mordew
Kyle Mordew was named trusts and estates Florida and Ohio liaison at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP. Mordew practices in the areas of estate planning and estate and trust administration. “We are very excited to have Kyle take on this new role that he is well-positioned for,” said Christina D’Eramo...
Cleveland Jewish News
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Professional Realty
Serving the eastern suburbs as a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, Sharon Friedman works with clients from first-time buyers, to move-up buyers, and especially, as a Senior Transition Specialist. Her 35-year-plus career gives her an expert’s insight into the neighborhoods and market. “Being a Northeastern Ohio lifelong...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Hadestown’ journey one you won’t forget
They say, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” Well, if those good intentions come with a ticket to see the National Broadway Tour of “Hadestown” at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland, that trip to the underworld is well worth it, and you will enjoy every moment.
Cleveland Jewish News
Krieger, Donna
Donna Krieger, age 88, of South Euclid, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Donna is the beloved wife of the late Edward; devoted mother of Steven (Joan) Krieger, Michael (Jan) Krieger and Denice (Andrew) Nemeth; cherished grandmother of Bryan Krieger, Ashley (Preston) Hostetler, Rex Krieger, Rebecca Nemeth and A. J. (Anthony) Nemeth; dear sister of Bruce (Patty) Gaynor and the late Shelly Kubancik.
