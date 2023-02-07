The family of Dr. Lee Rubinstein announce his passing in Cleveland on Feb. 10, 2023 — also the date of his 96th birthday. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Paula (née Grant); brothers, Alan (Joanne) and Leslie (Elsie); children, Steve Rubinstein (Carrie), Kim Rubinstein and Karee Wallach (Rich); stepchildren, Michael Jaffe, Karen Chaikin (Chip) and Jennifer Kaufman (Douglas); 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous friends. Lee was predeceased by his first wife, Sue (née Smith), and his parents, Louis and Regina.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO