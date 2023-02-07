SHELDON—A 26-year-old rural Boyden man was arrested about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, northwest of Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brett Alan Koerselman stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on the 3900 mile of McKinley Avenue after it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 18 and Second Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.

SHELDON, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO