Dumarce allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry outside of a gas station on Summit Street that had been left running.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls. Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second fatal accident today. At around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred between a motorcycle and a Mercedes SUV at the intersection of W. 8th Street and N. Covell Avenue. According to the accident report, the male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. He was from Sioux Falls. His female passenger, also from Sioux Falls, was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON—A 26-year-old rural Boyden man was arrested about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, northwest of Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brett Alan Koerselman stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on the 3900 mile of McKinley Avenue after it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 18 and Second Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR extricated the...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested shortly before midnight Sunday, Feb. 5, on public intoxication, charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and depositing or throwing litter on a highway. The arrest of Alex Christopher Vandenoever stemmed from him being found walking on a...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
HAWARDEN—A new food truck option has found a warm welcome in Hawarden. La Trailita, which serves up authentic Mexican cuisine in the parking lot at 700 Seventh St., has sold out of food during its recent visits to the community. “Thank you, Hawarden! You guys keep giving us a...
PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on a charge of assault. The arrest of 26-year-old William Matthew Parker stemmed from him punching a Pride Group female staff member in the face after being told he could not crush up his medication, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) There was a positive outcome earlier this evening as Sioux City Police rescued a man who was suspected of having mental health crisis. Around 5 P.M., Sioux City police and rescue crews were dispatched after a man was reportedly standing on an ice shelf on the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and possibly suicidal.
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
