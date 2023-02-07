Jon Rahm started the final round of the WM Phoenix Open two shots behind Scottie Scheffler. If he pulled out the victory, it would have been his third tour win in six weeks and would have lifted the 28-year-old Spaniard to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. And yet, it wasn’t meant to be, a closing three-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale leaving him in solo third, five shots back of Scheffler, the eventual winner.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO