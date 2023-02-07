Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna is Expecting Baby #2; Reveals the News during Superbowl Halftime PerformanceEveryday EntertainmentGlendale, AZ
Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime ShowWilliamGlendale, AZ
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
Golf Digest
Golf Twitter piles on Brooks Koepka after ugly missed cut on Asian Tour
Two years ago this week, Brooks Koepka electrified TPC Scottsdale with a vintage Brooks Koepka performance. Arriving at the 13th tee at just one under in his final round, the four-time major winner proceeded to play the final six holes in four under, a scorching-hot tear that included a chip-in eagle at the par-4 17th that wound up being the difference. Koepka's second WM Phoenix Open win rolled right into a Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl. All was right in the world.
Golf Digest
Watch Rickie Fowler make a Sunday hole-in-one that sent TPC Scottsdale into a frenzy
Rickie Fowler gets applause from the crowds at the WM Phoenix Open simple by throwing a few blades of grass in the air, he’s that much a fan favorite in the Arizona desert. So imagine what the reaction would be if he were to make a hole in one on one of the par 3s at TPC Scottsdale?
Golf Digest
Relentless nice guy Scottie Scheffler is showing his ruthless streak at the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE — "RORYYY MCILROYYY!" The fan takes another swig of his beer—he's holding two of them—and points to Rory as he approaches the 13th green. "There's like a million golfers in the world, and that guy's No. 1," he explains. "You gotta shout his name." There was...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm didn't win the WM Phoenix Open but he did achieve this impressive PGA Tour money milestone
Jon Rahm started the final round of the WM Phoenix Open two shots behind Scottie Scheffler. If he pulled out the victory, it would have been his third tour win in six weeks and would have lifted the 28-year-old Spaniard to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. And yet, it wasn’t meant to be, a closing three-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale leaving him in solo third, five shots back of Scheffler, the eventual winner.
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year
SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
Golf Digest
Billy Walters discusses 'six-year gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in interview about his upcoming book
Billy Walters is a legendary sports gambler known for decades of great bets. In a Thursday interview with Brent Musburger, however, he acted more like a poker player when the topic of Phil Mickelson came up. People hoping Walters would drop some sort of bombshell about his "six-year gambling relationship"...
Golf Digest
For designated PGA Tour events to thrive, they need to lean into personalities
SCOTTSDALE — There's more going in the sports world than ever, but sports fans—people in general—have a limited capacity to care. Never was this truth more apparent than during Super Bowl Sunday on the grounds at the WM Phoenix Open. The crowd was pumping early at TPC...
Golf Digest
'It's like Jesus is walking around': Pros react to news of Tiger's return at Riviera
SCOTTSDALE — Joel Dahmen was just as pleasantly surprised as the rest of the golf world. In fact, when informed that Tiger Woods had announced he'd be returning next week at the Genesis Invitational, Dahmen's reaction sounded more like the reaction of a fan than of a guy playing next week at Riviera, which he is.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods to make his PGA Tour return at Riviera
It's been an eventful year in golf already, and now the PGA Tour's biggest star is set to make his 2023 debut. Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he will return to competition next week at the Genesis Invitational, an event his foundation hosts. Woods was last seen in action playing alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in December. Earlier that month, he also participated in The Match, partnering with Rory McIlroy to lose a 12-hole match to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Golf Digest
Dustin Johnson falls out of critical world ranking category for first time in 13 years
Dustin Johnson racked up an eye-opening $38 million in earnings during his first year playing LIV Golf. But the move has come at the price of losing about the same number of spots in the Official World Golf Ranking during that time. On Monday, the two-time major champ fell out...
Golf Digest
This player-caddie exchange at the WM Phoenix Open is the type of moment we need more of on golf broadcasts
PGA Tour broadcasts are evolving fast in 2023. We’ve had top players mic’d up and interviewed mid-round during CBS’ broadcasts—resulting in some spicy moments. We’ve also had some other new technology introduced over the past few weeks. On Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, fans...
Golf Digest
How the USGA is playing a small but critical role at this year's Super Bowl
Roughly 30 miles west of TPC Scottsdale and the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl LVII is taking place at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. But golf’s connection to the big game is more than merely playing a PGA Tour event in the same area. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the turf that will be used on the field when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs comes from research and development funding by the USGA.
Golf Digest
Genesis Invitational, topped by Tiger Woods, has impressively loaded field. Here's who else is playing
The PGA Tour’s goal when creating its series of designated events was to have its top players compete against each other more often—and reward them for doing so by paying significant prize money payouts. Judging from the list of participants released on Friday for next week’s Genesis Invitational, it is mission accomplished.
Golf Digest
Inside Scottie Scheffler's Super Sunday—a repeat win, jumping to World No. 1—in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — Scottie Scheffler won his second-consecutive WM Phoenix Open on Sunday, returning to the site of his first career PGA Tour victory a year ago while also returning to World No. 1. With a final-round bogey-free 65 at TPC Scottsdale, good for a 19-under 265 total, Scheffler beat...
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler used irons based off those designed for Tiger Woods to defend title in Phoenix
For all the talk about Rory McIlroy being No. 1 and Jon Rahm being on a heater, Scottie Scheffler reminded folks that over the last 12 months he’s played the best golf on the planet, defending his title at the WM Phoenix Open and reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the world ranking.
Golf Digest
'I'm so obsessed': Jason Day's journey back to No. 1 starts with his golf swing
SCOTTSDALE — It's rarely good news when your phone starts ringing in the middle of the night. But when he sees Jason Day calling, Chris Como knows not to worry. "I'll call him 1 o'clock in the morning just because I have an idea," Jason Day, says. "It happens,"...
Golf Digest
Stephen Ames makes 18 consecutive pars and wins the Trophy Hassan II by five
It was a remarkably comfortable ride from start to finish for Stephen Ames, who set his game on cruise control and rode it to a landslide victory in the Trophy Hassan II on Saturday. Ames took a three-stroke lead into the final round, then made 18 straight pars to post...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour player unleashes 'the snail' on TPC Scottsdale's stadium hole—and it worked
SCOTTSDALE — Mark Hubbard arrived on the 16th green on Friday at six over par for the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, and without much to play for. The crowd, only mildly interested in the golf even when the best in the world roll through, wasn't overly concerned with the man who at the time was in last place.
Golf Digest
The fascinating reason the wind wreaks havoc on TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole
SCOTTSDALE — All you hear is noise on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. It pulses throughout the course, but once players step inside the grandstands and on to the tee of the infamous par 3, it's like they're diving into an ocean of it. The sound never stops, and it flows in waves. From hums when players are over their shot, to boos if they miss the green, and roars when they hit it.
Golf Digest
U.S. Open 2023: Here's everyone who has qualified to compete at Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles Country Club making its debut as a major championship host provides the 2023 U.S. Open with even more excitement than it packs in an ordinary year. The North Course, designed by George Thomas in 1927 and restored by Gil Hanse in 2010, will be the 53rd different venue to hold the USGA’s signature men’s championship (June 15-18) and the first Los Angeles area course to do so since Ben Hogan won at Riviera Country Club 75 years ago.
