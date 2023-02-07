ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Twitter piles on Brooks Koepka after ugly missed cut on Asian Tour

Two years ago this week, Brooks Koepka electrified TPC Scottsdale with a vintage Brooks Koepka performance. Arriving at the 13th tee at just one under in his final round, the four-time major winner proceeded to play the final six holes in four under, a scorching-hot tear that included a chip-in eagle at the par-4 17th that wound up being the difference. Koepka's second WM Phoenix Open win rolled right into a Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl. All was right in the world.
Jon Rahm didn't win the WM Phoenix Open but he did achieve this impressive PGA Tour money milestone

Jon Rahm started the final round of the WM Phoenix Open two shots behind Scottie Scheffler. If he pulled out the victory, it would have been his third tour win in six weeks and would have lifted the 28-year-old Spaniard to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. And yet, it wasn’t meant to be, a closing three-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale leaving him in solo third, five shots back of Scheffler, the eventual winner.
Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year

SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
'It's like Jesus is walking around': Pros react to news of Tiger's return at Riviera

SCOTTSDALE — Joel Dahmen was just as pleasantly surprised as the rest of the golf world. In fact, when informed that Tiger Woods had announced he'd be returning next week at the Genesis Invitational, Dahmen's reaction sounded more like the reaction of a fan than of a guy playing next week at Riviera, which he is.
Tiger Woods to make his PGA Tour return at Riviera

It's been an eventful year in golf already, and now the PGA Tour's biggest star is set to make his 2023 debut. Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he will return to competition next week at the Genesis Invitational, an event his foundation hosts. Woods was last seen in action playing alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in December. Earlier that month, he also participated in The Match, partnering with Rory McIlroy to lose a 12-hole match to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
How the USGA is playing a small but critical role at this year's Super Bowl

Roughly 30 miles west of TPC Scottsdale and the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl LVII is taking place at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. But golf’s connection to the big game is more than merely playing a PGA Tour event in the same area. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the turf that will be used on the field when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs comes from research and development funding by the USGA.
Stephen Ames makes 18 consecutive pars and wins the Trophy Hassan II by five

It was a remarkably comfortable ride from start to finish for Stephen Ames, who set his game on cruise control and rode it to a landslide victory in the Trophy Hassan II on Saturday. Ames took a three-stroke lead into the final round, then made 18 straight pars to post...
The fascinating reason the wind wreaks havoc on TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole

SCOTTSDALE — All you hear is noise on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. It pulses throughout the course, but once players step inside the grandstands and on to the tee of the infamous par 3, it's like they're diving into an ocean of it. The sound never stops, and it flows in waves. From hums when players are over their shot, to boos if they miss the green, and roars when they hit it.
U.S. Open 2023: Here's everyone who has qualified to compete at Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles Country Club making its debut as a major championship host provides the 2023 U.S. Open with even more excitement than it packs in an ordinary year. The North Course, designed by George Thomas in 1927 and restored by Gil Hanse in 2010, will be the 53rd different venue to hold the USGA’s signature men’s championship (June 15-18) and the first Los Angeles area course to do so since Ben Hogan won at Riviera Country Club 75 years ago.
