ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Police seek driver of stolen SUV who led them on chase in Hempfield, Jeannette

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F68ZN_0kfBUpi200
Tribune-Review

State police are seeking help to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle who led them on a chase Sunday afternoon in Hempfield and Jeannette.

While troopers were patrolling on Toll Route 66 northbound in Hempfield near mile marker 3 around 4:45 p.m., they attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Eco Sport. Police did not say the reason for the stop in a news release.

The driver fled onto the exit for Route 30 and went through a red light to head west, police said.

“The driver ran through red lights and stop signs, almost striking other vehicles, and the pursuit was terminated by the trooper,” the release stated.

The vehicle was last seen on Grove Street in Jeannette. Police determined the SUV had been stolen around 3 a.m. that day.

The SUV has a small green sticker in the back window and the Pennsylvania license plate at the time of the attempted traffic stop was LJE-6092. The driver was described as a white man with dark hair and a short beard. Anyone with information on his identity or the location of the SUV can call state police in New Stanton at 724-755-9463.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

3 people accused of entering abandoned house in Parks Township ordered to stand trial

Three people accused of entering an abandoned building in Parks Township earlier this week have been ordered to stand trial by a district judge. State police filed a felony criminal trespassing charge against Bethany Elexis Imm, 28, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive in Allegheny Township; Nathan Dean Beer, 24, of the 100 block of Shearer Road in Gilpin; and Emily Janelle Culp, 29, of the 400 block of Seventh Street in Ford City.
FORD CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 hospitalized after incident in Marshall-Shadeland

At least one person was taken to a hospital after an incident in Marshall-Shadeland. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1200 block of Superior Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Police were searching a car on the scene. Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home

A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy