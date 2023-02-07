Police seek driver of stolen SUV who led them on chase in Hempfield, Jeannette

Tribune-Review

State police are seeking help to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle who led them on a chase Sunday afternoon in Hempfield and Jeannette.

While troopers were patrolling on Toll Route 66 northbound in Hempfield near mile marker 3 around 4:45 p.m., they attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Eco Sport. Police did not say the reason for the stop in a news release.

The driver fled onto the exit for Route 30 and went through a red light to head west, police said.

“The driver ran through red lights and stop signs, almost striking other vehicles, and the pursuit was terminated by the trooper,” the release stated.

The vehicle was last seen on Grove Street in Jeannette. Police determined the SUV had been stolen around 3 a.m. that day.

The SUV has a small green sticker in the back window and the Pennsylvania license plate at the time of the attempted traffic stop was LJE-6092. The driver was described as a white man with dark hair and a short beard. Anyone with information on his identity or the location of the SUV can call state police in New Stanton at 724-755-9463.