Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Week Ahead: Forex Markets Brace for Volatility as U.S. CPI Takes Center Stage
After selling off sharply in the past four months, the dollar rebounded. Since the FOMC meeting on February 1, it has enjoyed one of the strongest bounces since it topped out in late September/early October. The incredible US jobs data, sharp bounce in the January services ISM, speculation of BOJ Governor Kuroda's successor, and some easing of the euphoria over China's re-opening have been notable drivers. The dramatic rise in the US two-year note illustrates the adjustment. The yield rose from the lower end of its range that goes back to the middle of last September (~4.0%) to the upper end near 4.50%.
investing.com
Gold prices retreat on CPI angst, copper hit by China uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices fell to near one-month lows on Monday as traders awaited more cues on the U.S. economy from key inflation data due this week, while copper prices nursed steep losses amid growing uncertainty over an economic recovery in China. A new year rally in gold prices cooled...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
investing.com
Oil prices sink as markets look past Russia supply cut
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell on Monday amid anticipation of economic cues from key U.S. inflation data due this week, with markets largely looking past a cut in Russian supply as fears of a global economic slowdown and a staggered Chinese recovery persisted. Crude prices had rallied sharply last week,...
investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise
A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
investing.com
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
investing.com
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
investing.com
MATIC, HBAR, LDO and BIT gather strength as Bitcoin price rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to recover over the weekend but the current bounce lacks conviction. This suggests that dip buyers are nervous to load up before the release of January’s consumer price index data on Feb. 14 as that could boost short-term volatility. Although the near term is...
investing.com
6 Super Bowl Lessons for Traders
Affirm Stock Skewered, Spotify Upgraded: 5 Big Analyst Calls | Pro... By Garrett Cook - Feb 12, 2023 1. Affirm was downgraded at two firms after a devastating earnings report, while Spotify climbed on a pair of upgrades. And here is your full Pro Recap of the biggest analyst calls...
investing.com
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
investing.com
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
investing.com
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
Comments / 0