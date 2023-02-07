ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty in insider trading case

By Luc Cohen
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGTov_0kfBUhtS00
  • Companies

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A former Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) product manager pleaded guilty on Tuesday in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency, his defense lawyer said in a court hearing.

Ishan Wahi, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, after initially pleading not guilty last year.

Prosecutors said Wahi shared confidential information with his brother Nikhil and their friend Sameer Ramani about forthcoming announcements of new digital assets that Coinbase would let users trade.

"I knew that Sameer Ramani and Nikhil Wahi would use that information to make trading decisions," Ishan Wahi said during Tuesday's hearing in federal court in Manhattan. "It was wrong to misappropriate and disseminate Coinbase's property."

Nikhil Wahi and Ramani were charged with using ethereum blockchain wallets to acquire digital assets and trading at least 14 times before Coinbase announcements between June 2021 and April 2022.

The announcements typically caused the assets to rise in value and generated at least $1.5 million in illicit gains, prosecutors have said.

Nikhil Wahi pleaded guilty in September to a wire fraud conspiracy charge, and in January was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Ramani is at large.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors stipulated that sentencing guidelines called for Ishan Wahi to be imprisoned for between 36 and 47 months. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska scheduled his sentencing hearing for May 10.

Coinbase is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The company has said it shared its findings from an internal probe into the trading with prosecutors.

On Monday, Ishan Wahi asked a judge to dismiss a parallel lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that charges represent an "abuse of power" by the agency. At issue is whether nine tokens listed on Coinbase were, in fact, securities and subject to SEC regulation.

A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment.

In pleading guilty to the criminal charges on Tuesday, Ishan Wahi said he did not believe any of the relevant tokens were securities. Noah Solowiejczyk, a prosecutor, said the question of whether or not the tokens are securities was not an element of prosecutors' case.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Reports on the New York federal courts. Previously worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Ex-Celadon trucking executives settle case with SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to settle an accounting fraud case against two former Celadon Group Inc. executives accused of engaging in a scheme to hide millions in losses before the Indianapolis-based trucking company filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations in 2019. Former Celadon trucking executives Eric Meek...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fortune

Silvergate at center of DOJ fraud investigation for hosting FTX and Alameda accounts

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on Dec. 22, 2022. The criminal investigation that has enveloped the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to spread its scope. Prosecutors in the Justice Department are reportedly investigating Silvergate, a crypto-focused bank, for hosting accounts connected to FTX’s disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, according to Bloomberg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
blockchain.news

Former Coinbase Product Manager Seeks to Dismiss SEC Charges of Insider Trading

A former product manager at the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has made a formal request to have the allegations of suspected illegal insider trading dropped against them. Since the tokens that are being alleged to have been traded by him are not securities, his legal team believes that the charges should be dismissed as groundless. The fact that this is the case is the primary justification for dismissing the charges.
WASHINGTON STATE
decrypt.co

How the Coinbase Insider Trading Case Will Change Crypto

Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi pleading guilty to criminal charges has raised the stakes—but the ongoing SEC lawsuit could have greater implications. Former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud Tuesday in connection to an insider-trading scheme at the exchange.
CBS News

Woman gets 6 years for allegedly using PPP funds for Trump resort trip, plastic surgery

A Tennessee judge on Monday sentenced a woman to more than six years in federal prison and another three years of supervised release, for allegedly obtaining fraudulent coronavirus relief money and subsequently using it for personal luxuries, including cosmetic surgery and a stay at the Trump resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.The woman, identified by the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release as Leslie Bethea of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, was indicted last June on federal charges for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Bethea pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
The Hill

Ex-Manhattan prosecutor describes internal clash over charging Trump

The Manhattan district attorney possessed sufficient evidence to convict former President Trump last year and was wrong to not seek charges, an ex-prosecutor in the case contends in his forthcoming book. Mark Pomerantz argued his team built a “solid case” for securing Trump’s conviction on financial crimes, and he offered a searing criticism of how…
MANHATTAN, NY
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
msn.com

Coinbase CEO Armstrong Decries Rumors of Possible US SEC Ban on Crypto Staking

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s head Brian Armstrong escalated his war of words with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, warning he’d heard rumors the agency wants to ‘get rid of’ crypto staking by retail investors. Most Read from Bloomberg. “I hope that’s not the case...
CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
CoinTelegraph

Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
CoinDesk

Deutsche Bank in Talks to Invest in 2 German Crypto Firms: Bloomberg

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The asset management group of German banking giant Deutsche Bank AG is in talks to invest in two German crypto companies as part of its growth strategy, according to aBloomberg report. People familiar with...
AUSTIN, TX
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy