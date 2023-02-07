ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Jack Black Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday. According to deputies, Clyde Gravely Jr. was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Cheddar Hills Road in his gold 2003 Lincoln town car with the SC license plate 9906LR.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

One person dead after shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office and Honea Path Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said it responded to a night club shortly before 11 p.m. along with several other agencies including including...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead following crash in Pickens County, troopers investigating

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:56 p.m. near Adams Road in Pickens County. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Adams Road when...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Habersham County puts new fire engine into service

Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police seek suspect that stole $4K of items at Upstate store

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department needs the public’s help identifying an individual that stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta. Police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:15 a.m. at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway. Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to contact the police at (864) 859-4025.
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC
accesswdun.com

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Price Road in North Hall

Officials in Hall County say Price Road was shut down in both directions for multiple hours after an 18-wheeler truck overturned in the roadway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred in the area of Dudley Hill Road and Lawson Robinson Road. No injuries were reported and the roadway...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy