FOX Carolina
Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Jack Black Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday. According to deputies, Clyde Gravely Jr. was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Cheddar Hills Road in his gold 2003 Lincoln town car with the SC license plate 9906LR.
WYFF4.com
One person dead after shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office and Honea Path Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said it responded to a night club shortly before 11 p.m. along with several other agencies including including...
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
Driver dies in single-car crash in Pickens Co.
One person died Thursday in a single-car crash in Pickens County.
Greenville teenager dies in weekend shooting
A weekend shooting in the Upstate has left a teenager dead. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Mayflower Avenue in Greenville around 8 PM , Saturday night.
FOX Carolina
1 dead following crash in Pickens County, troopers investigating
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:56 p.m. near Adams Road in Pickens County. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Adams Road when...
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
A plane landed on an interstate in Gwinnett County, now we know what went wrong
A plane that landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck in January was due to engine failure, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County authorities asking public's help to find missing Lawrenceville man
The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing male with a diminished mental capacity who also suffers from other serious medical conditions. 90 year-old Ronald Arpie was last seen in the morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 12. He is approximately 5-foot-6 inches and...
Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say
The driver hit the pregnant woman with his mirror and then lost control of his car moments later.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County puts new fire engine into service
Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
fox5atlanta.com
Power outages reported across Georgia, what to do if you don't have electricity
Is your power out? Several agencies across Georgia announced thousands of residents were without power Saturday night. As of 8:24 p.m., Georgia Power reported 1,082 customers were without power and could expect it to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. You can view Georgia Power's full power outage map here.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
Police seek suspect that stole $4K of items at Upstate store
EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department needs the public’s help identifying an individual that stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta. Police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:15 a.m. at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway. Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to contact the police at (864) 859-4025.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County authorities investigating convenience store armed robbery
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night at the Hayes Corner Convenience Store on Ga. 17 at Ga. 105 in the Fairview community. A man armed with a knife entered the store at about 9:30 p.m. and forced the clerk to open...
WYFF4.com
Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
WYFF4.com
Candlelight vigil being held to remember Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A candlelight vigil is taking place this weekend, to remember the life of an Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide. Katherine Cupples was killed at a home in Simpsonville. She was found in January, along with Ryan Nightingale, in what the coroner called a murder-suicide. Kate's...
Woman assaulted in parking lot of Upstate grocery store
A teen is accused of assaulting a woman in a parking lot of an Upstate grocery store.
accesswdun.com
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Price Road in North Hall
Officials in Hall County say Price Road was shut down in both directions for multiple hours after an 18-wheeler truck overturned in the roadway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred in the area of Dudley Hill Road and Lawson Robinson Road. No injuries were reported and the roadway...
