Hickory, NC

2 people hospitalized after house fire in Hickory, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago

Two people are in the hospital after a Tuesday morning house fire in Hickory, according to officials.

Firefighters in Catawba County were called to the scene of the fire that partly destroyed a home.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty arrived on the scene after 8 a.m. along 6th Street in southeast Hickory. He learned from the owner of the home that the two people that were sent to the hospital were a brother and sister.

Firefighters told Faherty the siblings were being treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

