ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

How to watch and listen to President Biden's State of the Union speech

By Heidi Glenn
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyryM_0kfBUNR200

This page is no longer being updated. For the latest updates, head to NPR.org

the NPR app or tune into your local NPR member station.

President Biden's second State of the Union address — and his first before a divided Congress — described a country that has put the pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, political violence in the rearview mirror under his tenure.

Here's what we're following:

  • Biden made a pitch to blue-collar America in his speech, with a big focus on job growth.
  • In a rebuttal from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Republicans focused on the culture wars, framing politics as a choice between "crazy or normal."

Comments / 4

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy