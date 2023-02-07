Weekend activities fill the calendar, from an Italian tenor to a famous gender illusionist to some regal pups...and a few parades. The Carnival parade calendar boils over with fun this weekend. OSHUN, CLEOPATRA and ALLA kick off the Uptown parades at 6 p.m. Friday. EXCALIBUR and SYMPHONY roll in Metairie at 6:30 p.m. and EVE takes to the streets of Mandeville at 7 p.m. Saturday's roster Uptown includes MARS, PONTCHARTRAIN, CHOCTAW and FRERET rolling in order starting at 11:30 a.m., SPARTA and PYGMALION roll at 5:30 p.m., NEMESIS at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard, MADHATTERS at 5 p.m. in Metairie and OLYMPIA at 6 p.m. in Metairie. FEMME FATALE, CARROLLTON and KING ARTHUR start Sunday Uptown at 11 a.m., with DIONYSUS in Slidell at 1 p.m. Check out the routes and more here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO