Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class

Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur, Dionysus, Barkus: See maps, highlights

On Super Bowl Sunday, a trio of Uptown New Orleans parades kicks off at 11 a.m. "The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Presents The Gems of Femmenation" is the theme of the 1,200-member club’s 10th parade, which features 25 floats. As Muses has her signature shoes and Nyx has purses, Femme Fatale features bejeweled compacts. Retired Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson of the Louisiana Supreme Court is honored as grand marshal.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Friday kicks off first Mardi Gras parade weekend: See maps, times, highlights from Arthur Hardy

With 19 traditional parades this weekend in metro New Orleans, we have more parades rolling from Friday to Sunday than are scheduled the three days of Mardi Gras weekend. Starting things off in Uptown New Orleans is the 17-float Krewe of Oshun parade, titled "Music," led by a new captain. Personalized collectibles tossed by the club’s 200 co-ed members include handmade fans.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Scrambled serves creative breakfast dishes in Uptown

Scrambled means a few things at the new breakfast place on Laurel Street around the corner from Octavia Books in Uptown. Literally, there are eggs every which way, including scrambled. But chef-owner Steven Green, a chef who has fine dining experience and a degree from the French Culinary Institute, sees the name as a metaphor too.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Feb. 10-12

Weekend activities fill the calendar, from an Italian tenor to a famous gender illusionist to some regal pups...and a few parades. The Carnival parade calendar boils over with fun this weekend. OSHUN, CLEOPATRA and ALLA kick off the Uptown parades at 6 p.m. Friday. EXCALIBUR and SYMPHONY roll in Metairie at 6:30 p.m. and EVE takes to the streets of Mandeville at 7 p.m. Saturday's roster Uptown includes MARS, PONTCHARTRAIN, CHOCTAW and FRERET rolling in order starting at 11:30 a.m., SPARTA and PYGMALION roll at 5:30 p.m., NEMESIS at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard, MADHATTERS at 5 p.m. in Metairie and OLYMPIA at 6 p.m. in Metairie. FEMME FATALE, CARROLLTON and KING ARTHUR start Sunday Uptown at 11 a.m., with DIONYSUS in Slidell at 1 p.m. Check out the routes and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

King cake notebook: King cake goes to chocolate heaven with these standouts

Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
NOLA.com

Brother Martin High School honors inspiring faculty members

Top recognition at the Brother Martin High School faculty recognition ceremony went to Craig Zeller ‘02, the technology coordinator and computer science department chair; and Gary Giepert '80, the head rugby coach. Zeller, who received the Brother More Schaefer, S.C., Faculty Award, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science...
NOLA.com

How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.

The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Power outage during parade blamed on car hitting utility pole; video shows confetti cannon

Entergy New Orleans blames a car striking a utility pole for the electricity failure during Friday night's Uptown Carnival parades. Spokesperson Lee Sabatini said the car hit a pole on St. Charles Avenue at Terpsichore Street at about 9 p.m., darkening the river side of St. Charles as far as Prtania Street between Felicity Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard. Almost 1,500 Entergy customers were powerless until 10 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

