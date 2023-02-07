Read full article on original website
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a TwistJot BeatNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class
Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur, Dionysus, Barkus: See maps, highlights
On Super Bowl Sunday, a trio of Uptown New Orleans parades kicks off at 11 a.m. "The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Presents The Gems of Femmenation" is the theme of the 1,200-member club’s 10th parade, which features 25 floats. As Muses has her signature shoes and Nyx has purses, Femme Fatale features bejeweled compacts. Retired Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson of the Louisiana Supreme Court is honored as grand marshal.
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur: Schedule, route, how to watch Sunday parades
Three parades roll this morning as Carnival parading season continues. Catch the krewes of Femme Fatale, Carrollton and King Arthur make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 11 a.m. and you can watch in...
Friday kicks off first Mardi Gras parade weekend: See maps, times, highlights from Arthur Hardy
With 19 traditional parades this weekend in metro New Orleans, we have more parades rolling from Friday to Sunday than are scheduled the three days of Mardi Gras weekend. Starting things off in Uptown New Orleans is the 17-float Krewe of Oshun parade, titled "Music," led by a new captain. Personalized collectibles tossed by the club’s 200 co-ed members include handmade fans.
Scrambled serves creative breakfast dishes in Uptown
Scrambled means a few things at the new breakfast place on Laurel Street around the corner from Octavia Books in Uptown. Literally, there are eggs every which way, including scrambled. But chef-owner Steven Green, a chef who has fine dining experience and a degree from the French Culinary Institute, sees the name as a metaphor too.
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Feb. 10-12
Weekend activities fill the calendar, from an Italian tenor to a famous gender illusionist to some regal pups...and a few parades. The Carnival parade calendar boils over with fun this weekend. OSHUN, CLEOPATRA and ALLA kick off the Uptown parades at 6 p.m. Friday. EXCALIBUR and SYMPHONY roll in Metairie at 6:30 p.m. and EVE takes to the streets of Mandeville at 7 p.m. Saturday's roster Uptown includes MARS, PONTCHARTRAIN, CHOCTAW and FRERET rolling in order starting at 11:30 a.m., SPARTA and PYGMALION roll at 5:30 p.m., NEMESIS at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard, MADHATTERS at 5 p.m. in Metairie and OLYMPIA at 6 p.m. in Metairie. FEMME FATALE, CARROLLTON and KING ARTHUR start Sunday Uptown at 11 a.m., with DIONYSUS in Slidell at 1 p.m. Check out the routes and more here.
Parades on Saturday: Choctaw, Freret, Pontchartrain and more. See maps, times, throws
Parades are staged today in four parishes. The 17th annual Nemesis parade rolls as St. Bernard Parish’s only parade. Nemesis features 18 floats and 320 male and female riders who toss decorated T-shirts. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting late into the evening, six parades travel along St. Charles...
Why do 'neutral grounds' divide New Orleans streets? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Among the linguistic peculiarities that set apart New Orleans speech ("Where y'at, dawlin'?") one of the most peculiar is the way residents describe the grassy strips that run down the middle of major streets. What's called a median elsewhere is a "neutral ground" here, a name that comes naturally to...
King cake notebook: King cake with Vietnamese coffee, familiar style at new Gretna bakery
While its new bakery café is still nearing completion in Gretna at 433 Lafayette St., Dough Nguyener’s is already stirring things up with a king cake rife with Vietnamese flavor. Last year, Dough Nguyeners had a more-or-less traditional king cake. That’s still in play. But new this season...
King cake notebook: King cake goes to chocolate heaven with these standouts
Carnival is reaching its pinnacle and that means it’s go-time for king cake, with the season for this most Mardi Gras of treats entering its final stretch. Every cake matters more now that the end is nigh (for this season at least). That’s why I'm providing more glimpses of...
Photos: Krewe of Tchefuncte's armada of merriment parades in Madisonville
The Krewe of Tchefuncte parades on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Paul Gitz reigned as king and Sibley Brumfield as queen over the armada of merriment, organized 50 years ago.
Brother Martin High School honors inspiring faculty members
Top recognition at the Brother Martin High School faculty recognition ceremony went to Craig Zeller ‘02, the technology coordinator and computer science department chair; and Gary Giepert '80, the head rugby coach. Zeller, who received the Brother More Schaefer, S.C., Faculty Award, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science...
Slidell officials looking at ways to boost recreation facilities, draw tournaments
During the intense campaign to get a casino approved in the Slidell area, the biggest carrot dangled by the developer was a $35 million sports and recreation center it would pay to build — an incentive that evaporated when 63% of voters rejected the proposed Camellia Bay casino and resort.
2 New Orleans schools, Mildred Osborne Charter and Akili Academy, will merge next year
The operators of Mildred Osborne Charter School and Akili Academy in New Orleans relinquished their charters this week and plan to form a new school at Mildred Osborne’s Kenilworth campus next school year. Crescent City Schools, which runs Akili and several other schools in the city, and Arise Schools,...
New Orleans woman, 46, has outlived three of her children - all victims of gun violence
It was only two months ago that Belika Hudgins, a New Orleans mother of eight, said she began to recover from the loss of her 14-year-old son. Malik "Leaky" Carter was shot 19 times last spring and left on a sidewalk in Little Woods. Wednesday evening, two more of her...
Clancy DuBos: As deadline to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell nears, other issues arise
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the solemn season of Lent, but some folks in New Orleans will be celebrating on that day this year. Who’s celebrating depends on whether organizers of the recall drive against Mayor LaToya Cantrell garner enough signatures to force a referendum on whether Heronner stays or goes.
How many signatures do Cantrell recall leaders need? Records show it's fewer than they thought.
The number of signatures needed to force a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is lower by thousands than previously estimated by recall organizers. Racing against an Ash Wednesday deadline, recall organizers have long said on their website that they needed 53,700 signatures in order to force a vote on whether Cantrell should remain in office. That number was equal to 20% of all the registered voters in Orleans Parish.
Power outage during parade blamed on car hitting utility pole; video shows confetti cannon
Entergy New Orleans blames a car striking a utility pole for the electricity failure during Friday night's Uptown Carnival parades. Spokesperson Lee Sabatini said the car hit a pole on St. Charles Avenue at Terpsichore Street at about 9 p.m., darkening the river side of St. Charles as far as Prtania Street between Felicity Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard. Almost 1,500 Entergy customers were powerless until 10 p.m.
New Orleans City Council leaders demand answers on LaToya Cantrell mailer sent using city funds
The at-large members of the New Orleans City Council are demanding to know how City Hall paid for a mailer touting Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s accomplishments sent to over 100,000 New Orleans households at a cost of more than $50,000. In a letter sent to Cantrell communications director Gregory Joseph...
