ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ ad campaign is filled with Nintendo easter eggs

The new Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has slightly moved away from a theatrical angle and instead gone full creative mode. Rather than showing the fans more clues and details about the film’s plot, the film has decided to turn the latest trailer into a legit plumbing business, with a real website that people can visit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy