Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
‘Arrowhead Express’ will roll through Wichita on Super Bowl Sunday
Some say Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the best in the NFL. There are season ticket holders who haven't missed a game in decades, like these two men from Haysville, who are inseparable on Chiefs game day, and, yes, on Super Bowl Sunday.
KCPS to cancel class for parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl
If the Kansas City Chiefs bring home another Super Bowl win, kids in Kansas City Public Schools will have more than one reason to celebrate
KYTV
12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Make-A-Wish kid Gavin, a 12-year-old battling a nervous system disorder, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and other corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix from 15 different states.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Family's Chiefs Kingdom light show is a sparkling display of team spirit
A Northland family's house is a light and music show throbbing and blinking with Chiefs Super Bowl spirit
WIBW
Four Wildcats, two Jayhawks invited to NFL Combine
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NFL released the list of 319 prospects invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday, with four K-State Wildcat and two Kansas Jayhawk football players making the cut. Representing K-State is DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DB Julius Brents, WR Malik Knowles and RB Deuce Vaughn. KSU’s...
KYTV
Chiefs fans from the Ozarks enjoy NFL Fan Experience, despite no Super Bowl tickets
KY3's Chad Plein reports from Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Duel in the Desert: Eagles fans ready for the Super Bowl, too. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Phoenix as Super Bowl 57 nears. Updated: 20 hours ago. O-Zone: Missouri State 61, Belmont 59. Updated: 21 hours ago. O-Zone: Glendale basketball...
WRIC TV
Backyard Arrowhead Stadium built to honor Chiefs
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Some members of Chiefs Kingdom have their very own Arrowhead Stadium in their backyard. A clip of kids playing football on the field is everywhere now after being shared by the NFL, CBS Sports and more. Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC...
Chiefs flag will fly at Pennsylvania Capitol if Kansas City wins Super Bowl in governors’ bet
But if the Chiefs lose, the Eagles flag will fly at the Missouri Capitol.
Olathe’s Isiah ‘Plowcheco,’ Travis ‘Kelsleet’ see action ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Olathe named snowplows Isiah "Plowcheco" and Travis "Kelsleet" after the Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.
KYTV
Duel in the Desert: Lake of the Ozarks man working the Super Bowl
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s one of the best feelings when a KY3 reporter travels and hears someone say, “KY3 is the place to be.”. KY3′s Chad Plein shares the story of a Lake of the Ozarks resident and Kansas City Chiefs fan who is working the Super Bowl.
Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City barbecue restaurants are busy shipping orders to Arizona, and other states, as Chiefs fans plan NFL Super Bowl LVII parties.
There’s an Epic Online Effort to Bring Whataburger to St. Louis
Power to the people. That's the vibe I'm passing along to a new online effort that's trying to convince Whataburger to bring their beloved franchise to St. Louis. If you haven't checked out the Bring Whataburger to St. Louis Facebook page, you should. It's an active community of burger lovers that want what many of us want - a Whataburger that's close enough to eat at without having to make a day trip. There's more than one group, too. I found another Bring WhatABurger to St. Louis Facebook page, but it looks like it's private.
Topeka Zoo orangutans choose KC Chiefs as Super Bowl winner
TOPEKA (KSNT)- All week sports fans have been announcing their predictions for the winner of the Super Bowl, but none of them are cuter than the ones here in the Capital City. This morning, the Topeka Zoo decorated the orangutan Exhibit with Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear, and let the orangutans predict the […]
Freddy’s gives their Wichita and KC-area restaurants time off for Super Bowl
Wichita-based Freddy's Frozen Custard is giving a treat to all of their company-owned locations in Wichita and the Kansas City area.
Governor Shapiro announces Super Bowl LVII bets with Missouri, Kansas governors
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that he made friendly bets with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. “Like millions of Pennsylvanians, Lori and I are excited to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles and […]
WIBW
Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
