Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
Digital Trends
How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was finally made available to preorder. Nintendo also showed off a new trailer and reconfirmed the game’s May 12, 2023 release date. Finally, it also announced a new Collector’s Edition with some extra goodies, as well as a Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo. But where exactly can you get these items and are they available to preorder? Here’s what you need to know.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 11 (#602)
Struggling to solve Wordle #602 on February 11, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you find the answer by yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy: how to pick locks and upgrade with Demiguise statues
Some activities we do all the time in games wouldn't make much sense in the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy. Take lockpicking as an example. For those who know the franchise well, you would be aware of a simple spell that automatically opens (almost) any lock with a flick of the wand. While that sounds amazingly convenient, it wouldn't exactly be very much fun for a game. Instead, that spell triggers a lockpicking mini-game for you to complete in order to get through that door or open that chest. These minigames can be tricky, so here's how they work so you can overcome any barrier in your way.
Digital Trends
iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts
Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.
Digital Trends
Dead Space 2 doesn’t need a remake. It’s already perfect
Dead Space 2 is, in my opinion, one of the greatest games ever made. One of the reasons for that is because it uses the best ideas from its predecessor, the original Dead Space, as a brutal jumping-off point both mechanically and narratively. Dead Space was a fantastic starting point, but Dead Space 2 upped the ante on nearly every front. Following the success of the recent Dead Space remake, many fans are expectantly looking at the game’s developer, EA Motive, and hoping that it’ll announce a remake for Dead Space 2.
Digital Trends
MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide: how to make the right choice
Apple’s MacBook Pro has emerged as among the best laptops you can buy in the 14-inch laptop and 16-inch laptop spaces. The newest versions have been upgraded to Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs, which build on the original with more cores, faster speeds, and even better efficiency.
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy: how to use Rowland’s map in the Tale of Rowland Oaks quest
A fellow student of Hogwarts you will come to know while playing Hogwarts Legacy is Adelaide Oaks. They are desperately trying to figure out what happened to their uncle, Rowland Oakes, and will bring you along to solve the mystery. This quest, titled "The Tale of Rowland Oaks," is one of the more obtuse in the game. Given nothing but a vague map and set of directions, you will easily become stuck. Thankfully, we've used our magic to reveal the path forward for you so you can complete this quest.
Digital Trends
Metroid Prime Remastered makes one of the best games of all time even better
After countless rumors and years of disappointment as those leaks failed to materialize, Metroid Prime Remastered is finally a reality. Though its existence may not have come at a shock at this point, Nintendo’s surprise shadow launch of it following this week’s Direct showcase certainly caught fans off guard. Shortly after the presentation wrapped up, I was unexpectedly revisiting my favorite video game of all time with all of its creative glory intact.
Digital Trends
Apple Mac mini M2 vs. Mac Studio: mini PCs with powerful insides, compared
Apple’s latest Mac mini is one powerful tiny PC. Released not too long after the Mac Studio, it arrives with the new M2 chip and makes a formidable rival to the more expensive, M1-powered device. While they look alike, these two computers are not at all the same —...
Digital Trends
Windows 11 may soon replace all your annoying RGB apps
Microsoft may be adding a new feature to Windows 11, and if you’re a fan of making your PC all shiny and fancy with RGB accessories, you’re going to like this one. A leaked screenshot shows that Windows 11 might soon allow you to control all of your RGB lighting in one place instead of having to rely on using different apps for various components.
Digital Trends
There’s a huge sale on Bose soundbars happening right now
Over at Best Buy are some of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen in a little while. All the deals are on Bose soundbars but that’s a good thing given the company has a great reputation for making high-quality soundbars for home cinema fans. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out our highlights of the Bose soundbar sale. Read on while we take you through what’s out there and why you might want one. As with all deals, we can’t guarantee how long any of these soundbars will be on offer for so hit the buy button soon if you find the one for you.
Digital Trends
Today’s best tech deals: iPad Mini, Dell gaming laptop and more
If you’re looking for the best tech deals that are currently available online, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the top offers across different product categories such as tablets and gaming laptops, but you need to act fast if one of them catches your eye. That’s because these discounted prices may return to normal at any moment, so finalize your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 just dropped below $850
Dell consistently has some of the best laptop deals and that’s certainly the case with this offer on the Dell XPS 13. Right now, you can buy it for $849 saving you $60 off the regular price of $909. An already highly sought-after laptop in this price range, it’s even more tempting now it’s dropped below $850. If this is one of the Dell laptop deals to truly tempt you, read on while we explain everything you need to know about it.
Digital Trends
Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, it simply makes sense to add on a pair of AirPods and have the full set. Pairing up beautifully, AirPods in all varieties are great for music fans and those who like convenience. Even better, there are plenty of Apple deals related to these little delights. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve picked out the best AirPods deals going on at the moment. Below, you’ll see the best prices along with some insight into why you might want to buy each item.
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found
Right now, if you pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra from Samsung direct, you can get $50 in Instant Credit to spend on anything from the Samsung site, as well as benefit from a free storage upgrade so you get 1TB for the price of 512GB — one of the best laptop deals happening right now. Want even more? If you trade in a watch, tablet, laptop, or phone, you could get up to $300 in trade-in credit bringing the price down further. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is available for pre-order from $2,200 reduced according to your trade-in.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: the best, most complete Android phone yet
Before reading this review, there are a few things I want to suggest. Don’t get caught up in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s admittedly high price tag, but instead think about the value it represents. Don’t get overwhelmed by its astonishing ability or extensive feature list, but consider the things it can’t do. Don’t think of it as being “more of the same” either, as you’ll miss things that mean it’ll stay usable for longer.
