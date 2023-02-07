Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats cement majority in state House – now what?
(The Center Square) – Democrats cemented control of the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday after winning three special elections near Pittsburgh. Joe McAndrew, Abigail Salisbury and Matthew Gergely all sailed to victory in their respective districts, according to state election returns. McAndrew will fill the empty seat left behind after Rep. Tony DeLuca died in October. The districts won by Salisbury and Gergely became vacant after U.S. Rep. Summer Lee and...
Missouri Black Caucus accuses Republicans of racism as crime bill passes 109-35
(The Center Square) – The Legislative Black Caucus accused Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, and Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Patterson, R-Lees Summit, with racism on Thursday for stopping debate on a crime bill targeting St. Louis. Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, began to read an article about the white supermajority in the Mississippi Legislature approving a separate court system in Jackson, a city with an 80% Black population. Republicans yelled for the Speaker to stop Windham’s remarks due to relevancy and Plocher allowed Windham...
Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power
(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg. The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County. The 32nd district has been vacant since the death of […]
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
Maryland lawmakers weigh gun bills after Bruen decision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are considering new gun measures in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a New York law that was very similar to Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry concealed handguns. The...
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state.The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including doctors, nurses, construction and trade workers, accountants and tattoo artists. It reported an average wait time of 45 days for professional licenses last August, down from nearly 80 days in 2021.The Republican-controlled Legislature's Joint Audit Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a proposed audit of the department's license processing.Ahead of the meeting, Democrats sent a letter to the committee's Republican co-chairs saying the proposed audit would only further burden the staff responsible for issuing licenses.Republicans made license delays a campaign issue during Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' reelection bid last fall, accusing him of hamstringing Wisconsin's workforce. But the department has blamed the backlog on inadequate staffing.Republicans lawmakers have rejected Evers' requests to fund staff positions to address delays.In its budget request, the department asked for 70 new full-time positions. Gov. Tony Evers will release his budget on Feb. 15, which the Republican-controlled Legislature will then rewrite over the coming months.
Gavin Newsom calls for federal investigation into high natural gas prices as state provides heating bill relief
(The Center Square) - California Governor Gavin Newsom wants the federal government to take action against recent natural gas price increases and touted action the state has taken to combat rising prices. The Democrat recently sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), requesting that the agency, “immediately focus its investigatory resources on assessing whether market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior, or other anomalous activities are driving these ongoing elevated prices in the western gas markets.” ...
Comments / 1