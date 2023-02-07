ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Jeffrey Ising played every role on his new album Black Heart Sweet

By Otis Junior
Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 5 days ago

Jeffrey Ising is a multi-instrumentalist based in Louisville, KY with a new full-length album titled Black Heart Sweet . We first heard from Ising during Laura Shine 's Louisville Music COVIDiary series where he played a rendition of "My Old Kentucky Home" on dulcimer.

The new album is collection of alt-country Americana composed and performed completely by Ising. He played every instrument, and even took on the task of mixing, mastering, and creating the cover art.

Black Heart Sweet is Ising's first full-length album of original music since 2007. He took much-needed time to focus on raising two children, but his home studio was always nearby. Listen to Black Sweet Heart below.

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

