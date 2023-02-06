Read full article on original website
IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027
IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
leanderisd.org
Ice Storm Impacts Academic Calendar
Leander ISD has been examining whether last week’s ice storm will affect the academic calendar for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. In total, classes were canceled for four days during the first week of February. In compliance with state law, we built two days’ worth of banked minutes into the calendar. For the remaining two days, district administration will bring a state waiver to the Board of Trustees for approval on Feb. 23. We feel confident make-up days will not be necessary.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
do512.com
International Markets in Austin
The best way to explore any new culture is through their cuisine, but not everyone can afford to jet off across the world. Luckily, there are edible embassies popping up all around Austin. You can go out and find exciting new ingredients to try, snacks to spice up your life, and even entire meals to discover. With stores offering selections representing almost every continent (sorry Antarctica), you can sample the world without ever having to leave Texas. Here are all the International Markets Around Town worth exploring.
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
Dell Technologies to layoff employees, eliminating 6,650 jobs
The layoffs will reduce the Dell workforce by about 5 percent, putting the company at their lowest employee headcount in six years.
philosophynews.com
Richard Sackler House: Former Austin Dwelling
Nickname Richard Age77Date of Birth 10.3.1945Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth 1 billion USD Height Not known. Richard Sackler is a businessman in America who served as the president and chairman of Purdue Pharma. The company was known for the development of OxyContin. Richard Sackler is a billionaire, and his company Purdue Pharma has been at the receiving end of several lawsuits and pharmacies.
Here come the homebuyers again!
DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
visitbudatx.com
Buda, Texas is the Place to be in 2023 – Annual Events Calendar
Visit Buda, Texas has release an annual events calendar for 2023 that highlight things to do throughout every season. As seasoned veterans of the Buda, Texas event scenes, here are our recommendations for the upcoming year. 1. Music Lovers. If live music is your thing, mark your calendars for Buda’s...
A New 2 Story H-E-B to Open in Austin, Texas with Some Cool Amenities
We've done several write ups asking what business East Texans would most want in the area. Just off the top of my head, I would say that 74 percent (again, just pulling this number out of thin air but I would bet its pretty close) would want a modern H-E-B built somewhere, anywhere, in our counties known as East Texas (sorry Carthage and Lufkin, your stores don't count.) That's why East Texans are jealous when they learn of a new H-E-B opening up some where else besides here. This new H-E-B set to open on February 15 in Austin, Texas is a perfect example of that.
How much would Austin have to pay to part ways with its city manager?
If terminated, Cronk's severance package — according to a 2018 resolution — includes a year of base pay and six months of COBRA premiums.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
teslarati.com
Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm
Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
It Now Takes 13 Years To Save for a House in Austin, Texas — Here’s How Much Cash You’ll Need
If you've been thinking about moving to Texas or some other Sunbelt state to escape the high home prices found in other parts of the country, you might be in for a rude awakening. In Austin, Texas,...
CBS Austin
Shelter-in-place order lifted for Austin Community College Cypress Creek campus
CEDAR PARK, Texas — UPDATE:. The shelter-in-place order for Austin Community College's Cypress Creek campus has been lifted. The Cedar Park Police Department said officers searched the area. They were not able to confirm the credibility of the initial report. All campus activities can return to normal operations immediately.
Restaurant led by six-time James Beard-nominated chef Steve McHugh now open in downtown Austin
Luminaire’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, including charcuterie, sandwiches, burgers and salads. (Courtesy Mary Whitten) San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire, and bar, Las Bis, on Feb. 1. The restaurant’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, with burgers, salads and charcuterie boards for every time...
virtualbx.com
New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin
Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
‘Almost $20K’: Some Austin Energy customers to pay out of pocket for repairs
While Austin Energy continues restoring power to customers across Austin there are some who will have to pay for the repairs themselves.
hellogeorgetown.com
Torchy’s Tacos Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Torchy’s Tacos is opening a location in Georgetown, TX!. According to permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the location will be on the west side of town at 19392 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., Ste. 530, Georgetown, TX 78628 near the H-E-B shopping center at Ronald Reagan and Hwy 29.
