The Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors (GNIAR) this week announced it has changed its name to Northwest Indiana Realtors Association (NIRA). The name change shortens the name and makes it easier to pronounce, while the rebranding brings a fresh, clean look to the organization, the organization said. The rebranding also means a new logo and website, www.nira.realtor .“Over time a brand can become dated and lose its intention as it grows. That’s what GNIAR had become and it was time for change,” said Judy Rooney-Davis, NIRA’s 2023 President. “As a REALTOR® everything we do has nothing to actually do with us. It’s all about the people we serve, and our new brand showcases that. This is a brand we feel our members can get excited about as we continue to grow and serve Northwest Indiana.” You can hear more about the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association and the recent name change from CEO Peter Novak at Region Newsmakers at News Audio on Demand on our website.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO