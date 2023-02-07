ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Cyclones fall to Oklahoma State, 64-56

Yuck. We’ve seen Iowa State this bad on the road, but this was by far their worst performance at home. Oklahoma State out Cyclone’d the Cyclones. The Pokes were more physical, better defensively, and played way better down the stretch. Iowa State even look uninspired at times on defense, which is the opposite of what this team has hung their hat on all season.
Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Okie State Part 2

Hey, uh, who’s the officiating crew today? Iowa State suffered a loss on the road, and basketball fans suffered from watching 2.5 hours of overzealous whistles. West Virginia won a much-needed game for their bubble resume, as Iowa State faltered on the road for the umpteenth time this season.
Iowa State Gets The Win Over UNI 19-12

The Purple Panthers Are Licking Their Wounds After This Duel. Let's give credit where credit is due. Northern Iowa has a great program going on in Cedar Falls. Hats off to that coaching staff. Year in and year out, the Panthers seem to send out tough, gritty, and plain mean wrestlers on the mat. Just when you think you have it in the bag, another wrestler steps on the mat and puts up a massive fight and the majority of those guys are Iowa natives. BUT....... this is an Iowa State site and after all that I’m going to gush over the Cyclones for a hot minute.
