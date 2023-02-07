The Purple Panthers Are Licking Their Wounds After This Duel. Let's give credit where credit is due. Northern Iowa has a great program going on in Cedar Falls. Hats off to that coaching staff. Year in and year out, the Panthers seem to send out tough, gritty, and plain mean wrestlers on the mat. Just when you think you have it in the bag, another wrestler steps on the mat and puts up a massive fight and the majority of those guys are Iowa natives. BUT....... this is an Iowa State site and after all that I’m going to gush over the Cyclones for a hot minute.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO