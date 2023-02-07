ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
irishsportsdaily.com

6 Thoughts on a Thursday

Whenever there is an opening on the coaching staff for Notre Dame’s football program, there are always fans who inquire about a former player to fill that role. Typically they are asking about someone who was, for the most part, beloved when they played for the Irish. Tommy Rees did not fit into that category when Brian Kelly hired him to coach quarterbacks at his alma mater.
irishsportsdaily.com

Another Thriller in Atlanta, Notre Dame Falls 70-68

History said Wednesday’s clash between Notre Dame (10-14, 2-11) and Georgia Tech (9-15, 2-12) would come down to the final possession and it did as Lance Terry scored at the buzzer to give the Yellow Jackets a 70-68 victory. In a game where small runs dominated the night, Terry...
seehafernews.com

Ships Top Notre Dame To End Losing Skid

Manitowoc Lincoln led much of the way last night during a 64-54 win over Notre Dame in Green Bay. With the FRCC road victory, the Ships were able to end a 4-game losing streak and sweep the season series from the Tritons. Senior guard Brayden Kennedy topped Lincoln with 22...
irishsportsdaily.com

2025 OL Parker Harden Seriously Interested In Notre Dame

Parker Harden‍ is enjoying the early stages of the recruiting process. “It's been great,” the 2025 Ohio offensive lineman says. “I've been looked at by a bunch of different schools, a bunch of different places. I've been able to see a bunch of places I'd never thought I'd be able to see before.”
Times-Union Newspaper

Team Effort Leads Wawasee To Wire-To-Wire Victory

SYRACUSE - A dominant and total team effort led the way for Wawasee Tuesday night as the Warriors picked up a 58-30 win over visiting Elkhart Christian at the Hardwood Teepee. Wawasee featured two double-digit scorers in Collin Ziebarth (14 points) and Maddux Everingham (12 points) but the story of the game was the well-rounded effort from everybody involved. Out of the six other Warriors players to get onto the scoreboard, five of them (Myles Everingham, Weston Hoffert, Peyton Felger, Collin Roberson and Weston DeLong) scored at least five points.
22 WSBT

Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
inkfreenews.com

Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America

Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
WOWO News

Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana

UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
moderncampground.com

RV Technical Institute Announces March 2023 Training Dates

The RV Technical Institute (RVTI), the gold standard in RV technician training, has announced its upcoming in-person Level 1 and Level 2 classes for the month of March 2023. RV dealerships can train all their technicians with a subscription model for the low price of only $1,500 per dealership location. Individuals looking to get into the RV technician field can access the training for $600/year.
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
WIBC.com

South Bend Considering Reparations To Black Residents Over Past Inequities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It’s a resolution that has spent months under consideration by city councilors in South Bend. The resolution would roll out reparations from the city of South Bend to African-American residents for practices of racial inequality by the city in the past. It was discussed in a committee meeting by a handful of councilors on Monday in a special meeting called by Mayor James Mueller.
WNDU

Driver suffers minor injuries in car-train crash in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a car-train crash in Osceola on Tuesday afternoon. The collision happened at Apple Road just south of Lincoln Way East just before 4:10 p.m. Officials say a vehicle became stuck on the tracks due to a traffic backup on Lincoln Way East and was struck by the train.
