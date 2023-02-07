Over the course of his nearly five-year high school basketball career to date, there have been many nights that Lyon County junior Travis Perry has put on a show. Saturday night, he did so in two different fashions. In the first half of the Lyons game against Bracken County, he became only the second Kentucky high school player ever to score 4,000 points in a career. In the second half, he added 22 more points to that total and his team needed every single one of them as the Lyons came from behind to beat the Polar Bears 66-61 in the fourth game of the Akridge Ace Jam.

EDDYVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO