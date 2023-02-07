Read full article on original website
Christian County ‘D’ Rocks McCracken County
It may well have been the defensive performance of the season for the Christian County Colonels. And it came after they got back home late Friday night on a long bus ride after a tough loss to Madison Central. It was one of those statement games you like to have with the postseason now just over a week away.
Balanced Lady Wildcat Effort Produces Road Win
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats used a 15-0 third quarter run to hand Dawson Springs a 63-49 loss Saturday afternoon at the Panther Pit. Five players scored for the Lady Wildcats during the spurt as Trigg County had one of its most-balanced season efforts. The first half featured five ties...
Caldwell’s Girls Turn Back Ohio County 49-38
Caldwell County’s girls head into the last week of the regular season off back-to-back wins after turning back Ohio County 49-38 Saturday afternoon. Tink Clark had 14 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists while A.J. Hollowell added 12 points as the Lady Tigers won for the second straight day at the CAB gym in Princeton.
Colonels Fall Short at Madison Central 88-81
A pair of big performances powered Madison Central past Christian County Friday night in Richmond. Jaylen Davis poured in 35 points while Robby Todd had 21 points and 15 rebounds to push the Indians past the Colonels 88-81. Madison Central (15-13) built a 39-29 halftime lead, but Christian (14-11) closed...
Travis Perry Passes 4,000 Points as Lyons Fight Off Polar Bears
Over the course of his nearly five-year high school basketball career to date, there have been many nights that Lyon County junior Travis Perry has put on a show. Saturday night, he did so in two different fashions. In the first half of the Lyons game against Bracken County, he became only the second Kentucky high school player ever to score 4,000 points in a career. In the second half, he added 22 more points to that total and his team needed every single one of them as the Lyons came from behind to beat the Polar Bears 66-61 in the fourth game of the Akridge Ace Jam.
Wildcats Better Storm Outside Attack to Win See Saw Battle
Februarys haven’t been kind to the Trigg County Wildcats over the past decade, but this year’s version is turning the tables on what has historically been a month of losses. The Wildcats beat Hopkins County Central 67-64 Friday night to improve to 4-1 this month. Coming into this...
Hopkinsville Mourning the Loss of Track Coach Pablo Sanchez
Hopkinsville High School and the running community are mourning coach Pablo Sanchez’s loss, who passed away over the weekend. Tributes on social media were posted on Sunday morning. Sanchez served as the cross country and track and field coach for Hopkinsville High in 2022 after serving as the Hoptown...
Webster Uses Key 3s to Shoot Past Caldwell 59-51
Some timely 3-point shooting by Webster County, coupled with some untimely turnovers by Caldwell County, resulted in the Trojans leaving Princeton with a 59-51 decision Friday night. The contest was competitive all the way, but four shots from behind the arc in the third period helped Webster take the lead...
Hoptown Girls Save Best for Last in Win Over UHA
In a game of shifting momentum Friday at Hopkinsville High School, the host Lady Tigers closed the game on a 15-point swing to dispatch the Lady Blazers 72-58 and finish their 8th-District slate a game over .500. The Lady Tigers took control early behind 12 points from Kahtahvia Fleming. Her...
2nd Quarter the Difference as McLean Gets Past Lady Tigers
A big second quarter for McLean County turned out to be the difference Thursday night. The Lady Cougars broke open a tight game in the second and then held off the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers for a 56-45 win in Tiger Gym. Both teams struggled to get their offense going in...
VIDEO – Carter Whittington: Tigers Know They Are ‘Almost There’
Caldwell County has had its share of disappointing setbacks this season. But Thursday night wasn’t one of them. Caldwell avenged a loss earlier this year by picking up a 70-63 triumph at Crittenden County. Carter Whittington says the Tigers know they are getting closer and are “almost there” when...
Max’s Moment – Lance Breckel Ends the Quarter With a Three
With the first quarter winding down, Trigg County sophomore Lance Breckel picked the best time for his first career 3-pointer. Breckel’s shot proved to be key in Trigg County’s three-point win and earned him this Max’s Moment.
Blazers Hold Off Hoptown’s Long-Range Rally 59-53
For three quarters on Friday, the University Heights Academy boys’ basketball team held hosts Hopkinsville to zero three-pointers and sported a 12-point advantage in both teams’ final 8th-District matchup. However, the Tigers caught fire from long range in the fourth quarter, forcing the Blazers to hold on for a tense 59-53 victory in a preview of a first-round matchup in the upcoming district tournament.
Hot-Shooting Colonels Smother Falcons 72-30
A red-hot start from behind the arc staked the Christian County Colonels to an early 25-point lead on the way to a 72-30 victory over hosts Fort Campbell on Thursday. The win is the Colonels’ fourth in five outings and runs their 8th District record to 5-1. As the top seed, they’ll face Fort Campbell again in the opening round of the district tournament.
Caldwell Gets Over the Hump at Crittenden 70-63
Much of the season has been a struggle for Caldwell County, but the Tigers have been playing better the last week, even if it didn’t always show up in the win column. The Tigers finally broke through Thursday night to end a six-game skid, picking up a 70-63 decision at Crittenden County.
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Walker Suitor
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Lyon County senior Walker Suitor. Give it a look.
Fort Campbell’s Blaszkowski Headed to Lakeland University
A multi-sport athlete at Fort Campbell will be heading north to continue his collegiate career. Senior Aidan Blaszkowski recently announced his commitment to Lakeland University, in Wisconsin, to play baseball. During his junior season in 2022, Blaszkowski hit .254 for the Falcons, with 6 doubles and one triple. He also...
