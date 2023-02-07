Read full article on original website
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
This outlet names one Notre Dame assistant who had an immediate recruiting impact
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program, and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman knows that. When he assembled his staff, not only was he looking for great coaches, but he also wanted great recruiters. He found one in wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. The former Clemson and NFL...
College Football Analyst Reveals 'Bold' 2023 Notre Dame Prediction
The 2022 college football season was an uneven one for Notre Dame in their first year post-Brian Kelly. So how's the outlook for them heading into 2023? In a feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford made the bold prediction that Notre Dame will be out of the preseason top 10 by ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
Two Michigan Hoopers Could Leave School Early After This Season
Michigan's basketball season isn't going overly well, but two players have played well enough to be considered early entrants in the upcoming NBA Draft.
College Football Analyst Questions Alabama's Coordinator Hire
Many in the college football world knew that change was likely at Alabama following a rare year in which the Crimson Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoff. Alabama brought in Kevin Steele to be its new defensive coordinator, replacing Pete Golding. With this being Steele's third stint ...
Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires
After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban. Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
The Stage is Set for the Ohio State and Michigan's 'Faceoff on the Lake'
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines take hockey outside on February 18 for the first time since 2012.
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Ex-Ohio State Football Players Make Major Claim During Trial
Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court this week. Riep and Wint are being accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman on Feb. 4, 2020. They were dismissed from Ohio State's football program after these ...
Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools
Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024. One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
Former Ohio State Player Not Happy With Headline About Fellow Player
Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller, who left the team to address his mental health last spring, will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at tonight's State of the Union address. Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie L. Dixon is not happy with a recent headline about ...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Miami and Notre Dame both have interest in same OC candidate
Both Miami and Notre Dame need a new offensive coordinator, and they each reportedly have interest in the same candidate. Football Scoop’s John Brice published an article on Tuesday regarding Notre Dame’s pursuit of a new OC. The Fighting Irish lost Tommy Rees to Alabama and need a replacement. Notre Dame apparently is vetting several... The post Report: Miami and Notre Dame both have interest in same OC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Michigan Football Star Guarantees National Championship
The Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. One key player on those teams is back for next year, and he's making a big claim. Running back Blake Corum took the mic during Michigan's basketball game on Wednesday against Nebraska. While ...
