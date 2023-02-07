Valentine's Weekend: Seeking an offbeat and/or memorable way to treat your sweetheart to a pre-Valentine's adventure? Lovers of vampire films will want to haunt the Million Dollar Theatre in DTLA, where Street Food Cinema is presenting two cuddle-close movies. Fuego at Hotel Maya in Long Beach is the spot for the Cupid's Chocolate Weekend Brunch, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is the heartsy hub for a Valentine's tea service, and City Experiences by Hornblower will offer a number of Valentine's brunches and dinners, all weekend long, leaving from Marina del Rey and other beachy locales.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO