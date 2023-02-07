Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Valentine's Starts Early
Valentine's Weekend: Seeking an offbeat and/or memorable way to treat your sweetheart to a pre-Valentine's adventure? Lovers of vampire films will want to haunt the Million Dollar Theatre in DTLA, where Street Food Cinema is presenting two cuddle-close movies. Fuego at Hotel Maya in Long Beach is the spot for the Cupid's Chocolate Weekend Brunch, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is the heartsy hub for a Valentine's tea service, and City Experiences by Hornblower will offer a number of Valentine's brunches and dinners, all weekend long, leaving from Marina del Rey and other beachy locales.
Corona Mexican Restaurant Targeted in String Burglaries
As many small businesses struggle to get back on their feet after the pandemic, some are facing what they call a new epidemic, burglaries. Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Corona, has been targeted five times in less than and year. "You don't sleep for days thinking that they're going...
Anaheim dad ignored the sneaky signs of testicular cancer: 'I can't have my life end so early'
Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers for young men, so doctors are urging them to pay attention to any signs and symptoms.
Southern California's Lowrider Community Calls Cruising Bill ‘a Step in the Right Direction'
Members of Southern California's lowrider community are hopeful a bill introduced in Sacramento this week gets the green light from lawmakers. A state bill introduced Monday would repeal parts of state vehicle code that allow local governments to ban cruising. Specifically, AB 436 would repeal part of the law that makes it unlawful to operate a car modified so that it's lowered to a certain ride height.
Long Beach Residents Have Mixed Feelings After Al Fresco Dining is Removed
All of Long Beach’s al fresco parklet dining areas are gone. The city cleared the COVID era structures, much to the excitement of some residents but disappointment to some businesses. Some residents are disappointed because these parking spots were not only vital during COVID, but still brought big business...
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County
A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA
At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves Several Hospitalized in Woodland Hills
A multi-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills left several people hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The collision involved three vehicles, leaving at least six people injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened near Califa Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. One person was in critical condition, one in moderate condition...
LAPD Sergeant Charged With Reckless Driving After Crash
An LAPD sergeant was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after she allegedly caused a serious collision while responding to a pursuit in 2021 that left an innocent motorist with, "life changing injuries." Sgt. Ruby Aguirre is set to appear for an arraignment in April in Downtown...
LAUSD Custodians and Other Workers Authorize Strike If Negotiations Fail
An overwhelming majority of the Los Angeles Unified School District's more than 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and other essential school workers have voted to authorize a strike if necessary to resolve stalled contract negotiations, officials with Service Employees International Union Local 99 announced. Employees cast...
Woman Arrested After Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo Parking Lot
A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the 5 Freeway on Thursday. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple cars about...
LA Council Members Seek Update on Retrofit Programs After Turkey-Syria Earthquake
After a 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week, killing more than 23,000 people, some members of the Los Angeles City Council are seeking an update on the progress of the city's seismic retrofit programs, according to a motion filed Friday. The San Andreas Fault, which runs through...
Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
A Man Shot, Killed by Police After Causing Fiery Crash in La Habra
Morning commuters in Orange County are being urged to avoid the area of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway in La Habra after a fiery two-car crash, followed by an officer-involved shooting, shut down the area. Authorities say they were in a pursuit with one of the involved cars prior to...
Gunman in Metro Train Station Shooting Crashes SUV Into Construction Site Pit
A gunman opened fire on a Metro train platform, injuring one person, before crashing a carjacked SUV at a nearby construction site Thursday night in Boyle Heights. The chaotic chain of events unfolded at about 10 p.m. at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street. A man in his 20s was standing on the platform when the gunman approached and opened fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code
The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
One Injured When Metrolink Train and SUV Collide in Covina
At least one person was injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a vehicle in Covina. The train collided with the SUV at about 10:30 a.m. at Barranca Avenue and East Front Street. It was not immediately clear whether anyone on the train was injured. Details about the hospitalized...
