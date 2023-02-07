ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to revive plan to tax billionaires in State of the Union address

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PczcQ_0kfBMUVr00

President Biden will resurrect his plan for a so-called “billionaire’s tax” during his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Biden first proposed a minimum tax on the super-rich in March 2022 but it was removed during final negotiations over the so-called Inflation Reduction Act between Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia after Republicans characterized the proposal as a tax hike on middle-class Americans.

The White House included the billionaire tax program in a fact sheet of economic initiatives Biden will discuss in the annual address to Congress.

“President Biden is a capitalist and believes that anyone should be able to become a millionaire or a billionaire. He also believes that it is wrong for America to have a tax code that results in America’s wealthiest households paying a lower tax rate than working families,” the administration said, pointing out that billionaires pay an average tax rate of 8%.

“This minimum tax would make sure that the wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters,” the fact sheet went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ray85_0kfBMUVr00
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter — and the world’s second-richest person — has been critical of President Biden’s plan to put a minimum tax on billionaires.
REUTERS

Brian Deese, the outgoing director of the National Economic Council, told reporters at the White House on Monday that the president will focus his speech on making economic progress as a country and lowering costs for the American people.

He contrasted Biden’s approach with the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion tax cut​, which Democrats contend only benefited the wealthy.

The president “wants this economic conversation to focus on how we can keep reducing costs for the American people.  And doing things like cutting taxes for the very wealthiest people in the country and increasing the deficit as a result of that not only are bad economic policy, but they don’t speak in any way to that core issue,” Deese told reporters.

According to the proposal rolled out in March 2022, households worth more than $100 million would pay at least 20% in taxes on both income and “unrealized gains” — the increase in an unsold investment’s value.

The White House said the new tax plan would apply only to 0.01% of American households.

With Post wires

