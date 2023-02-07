ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Suspects wanted for stealing guns out of cars in Lehigh Acres

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xq5gh_0kfBMBzI00

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects wanted for car break-ins and stolen guns.

Several vehicle burglaries were committed in the Vista Palms apartment complex and Laurel Park community in Lehigh Acres on February 1, 2023.

Investigators say at least four firearms were stolen.

If you can identify them, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

Comments / 4

