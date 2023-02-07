Music makes us thrive, improves our mood, motivates us, and calms us down. It’s an outlet we can mostly agree on liking, and with music, life is so much better. But listening to music is one thing, but playing it? A whole ‘nother story. It takes a lot of skill to make your own music, whether it’s playing an instrument or writing a song. Being able to do both is an admirable trait. Don’t know how to do either? Well, you just may like what this training bundle has to offer.

