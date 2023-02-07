Read full article on original website
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.
operawire.com
Lise Davidsen, Renée Fleming, Bryn Terfel, Benjamin Bernheim Headline 2023 Verbier Festival
The Verbier Festival has announced its 30th edition, which is set to take place between July 14-30, 2023. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. Kicking things off is Verdi’s Requiem with Lise Davidsen, Okka von der Damerau, Freddie De Tommaso,...
New York Post
Teach yourself to guitar, piano, and music theory for just $34
Music makes us thrive, improves our mood, motivates us, and calms us down. It’s an outlet we can mostly agree on liking, and with music, life is so much better. But listening to music is one thing, but playing it? A whole ‘nother story. It takes a lot of skill to make your own music, whether it’s playing an instrument or writing a song. Being able to do both is an admirable trait. Don’t know how to do either? Well, you just may like what this training bundle has to offer.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales and Mateus Asato trade licks in one of the best jams of 2023 so far
The four guitar heroes joined forces at Satriani's G4 V6.0 Experience, and treated attendees to a scorching 15-minute fretboard throwdown. Last month, Joe Satriani hosted his G4 V6.0 Experience – a star-studded guitar camp for which he recruited Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Mateus Asato and many more A-list electric guitar heroes for five days of tuition workshops and jams.
yourclassical.org
Guitarist David Starobin celebrates one of his musical idols
David Starobin — Giulio Regondi: A 200th Birthday Bouquet (Bridge) Jump to giveaway form. “I retired from playing four years ago,” guitarist David Starobin says. I didn't have all that much time to deal with my playing until I stopped playing. Despite retiring from performing, he still teaches...
‘Brian Eno left a note in my zither case’: how fate intervened for ambient music pioneer Laraaji
The US musician has spellbound generations with his improvisational sound. He explains how chance encounters and listening to an ‘inner guidance’ has changed the course of his life
Guitar World Magazine
How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music
No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
Burt Bacharach: 20 essential songs
From swinging '60s sophistication to proto-yacht-rock to adult-contemporary elegance, the Bacharach songbook is sui generis in the annals of popular music.
Schubert: The Piano Trios, etc review | Andrew Clements's classical album of the week
The late pianist is outstanding in these last recordings, accompanied by his longtime collaborators, the violinist Christian Tetzlaff and his cellist sister Tanja
Danny Elfman’s Genre-Spanning Oeuvre Honored at Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Gala
Composer Danny Elfman may best be known for his work on cult classics like Batman, Good Will Hunting, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas. But at the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s annual gala and fundraiser on Saturday, the industry titan was given a special nod for his prolific body of work both on and beyond the screen as the evening’s honoree. That Elfman’s pieces have honored both the legacy of film and classical composition was a complement to LACO itself, which was formed in 1968 to encourage classically trained studio musicians not to “drift too far away from the classical...
Composer Burt Bacharach dies in Los Angeles at age 94
Burt Bacharach, the prolific Oscar-winning composer whose long string of hits including “I Say A Little Prayer,’ “Walk On By” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love” made him one of the most enduring songwriters in pop history, has died at age 94, his publicist announced Thursday.
Black Sabbath’s Music Gets Turned Into a Ballet
The music of Black Sabbath is the central theme around a new ballet scheduled to open in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England in September of 2023. Titled Black Sabbath – the Ballet, the limited performance, running Sept. 23-30, will feature eight of the band’s classic songs, including “Black Sabbath,” “War Pigs,” “Laguna Sunrise,” “Orchid,” “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” and “Solitude.”
Low Cut Connie’s Tribute Song to Late DJ Jerry Blavat Is the Ultimate ‘It’s a Philly Thing’
The box was about two feet high and made out of wood, a rudimentary but useful tool to allow Jerry Blavat to get an unencumbered view of his dancers at bars and clubs that didn’t have a proper stage. In his later years, Blavat, a diminutive but supremely influential DJ, placed the box in the middle of the dance floor, hopped upon it like a king on his throne, and began what to some might be considered a shtick, but to those in Philadelphia was the soundtrack of their lives: Blavat’s patois of raps, tributes, and shout-outs that he’d...
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
