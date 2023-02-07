ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man fatally stabbed during argument on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a stabbing on Oriely Drive early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO Sgt. Mark Lessard said officers responded to a home on the Westside around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead outside with multiple stab wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning

niceville.com

Florida meth dealer is dealt more than a decade behind bars

FLORIDA – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Felipe Kearley, 28, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jury seated in retrial of man accused of murdering a vet tech 16 years ago

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – After five years, a jury has been seated in the retrial of Michael Renard Jackson, accused of killing a 25-year-old veterinary technician in 2007. Jackson was originally found guilty of raping and murdering Andrea Boyer. In 2012, the Florida Supreme Court threw out the conviction and ordered a new trial, citing prejudicial comments made by Clay County Sheriff’s Office detectives on the stand. Jackson’s conviction and death sentence was overturned on appeal.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
douglasnow.com

Alleged domestic dispute leads to terroristic and acts charges

A 36-year-old woman from Folkston was recently arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another woman, according to a Douglas Police Department incident report. The suspect, Kendra Jones, has since been released on an out-of-county bond. An officer reported that on February 5, he responded to a residence on West Cherry...
YAHOO!

Jacksonville Police arrest suspect in string of indecent exposures

The Jacksonville Police Department has arrested the suspect in a string of recent indecent exposures. On Tuesday, officers with The Jacksonville Police Department apprehended Treyon Jordan, 31, as the suspect in a number of recent indecent exposure incidents in Jacksonville, according to a Thursday morning press release from JPD. The exposures occurred between January 2022 and February 2023, and after investigation, detectives identified Jordan as the suspect in at least four indecent exposure events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

