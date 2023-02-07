Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Man accused in connection with Jared Bridegan murder to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday morning, the man arrested in connection to the death of Jared Bridegan will appear in court to be arraigned. Henry Tenon faces four charges ranging from second-degree murder to child abuse. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in Jacksonville Beach last year while his daughter...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating death in Oriely Drive
Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery in progress on Oriely Drive.
News4Jax.com
Man fatally stabbed during argument on Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a stabbing on Oriely Drive early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO Sgt. Mark Lessard said officers responded to a home on the Westside around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead outside with multiple stab wounds.
First Coast News
Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.
News4Jax.com
Conspiracy that led to Jared Bridegan’s murder began just over a month before targeted ambush shooting in Jax Beach: court records
The state attorney’s office filed the formal charges against the man arrested in connection with the shooting death last year of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach, Duval County court records show. According to the court document, the conspiracy that led to the murder of Jared Bridegan began...
Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting of boyfriend now convicted of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting death of her boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Tiara Hall admitted shooting boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021, but said it followed an hours-long captivity, during which she was beaten and strangled. Prosecutors asked for...
Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support. Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Council candidate quit as Sheriff’s Lieutenant amid misconduct investigation
He allegedly had an affair in 2003 with a female officer, who he later married. Norman Brewer touts his 15 years as a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for visitors to his campaign home page. But the Jacksonville City Council candidate makes no mention of the public scandal that unfolded as he left the force.
niceville.com
Florida meth dealer is dealt more than a decade behind bars
FLORIDA – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Felipe Kearley, 28, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
police1.com
'I've been hit': Bodycam video shows suspect pulled gun, opened fire on Fla. officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting last month, which shows a suspect opening fire on officers who were conducting a burglary investigation involving a smartwatch. According to First Coast News, officers had received a physical description of a burglary...
First Coast News
Jury finds Jacksonville rapper Kshordy guilty of gun possession, still facing 2nd degree murder charge
Terise Powe, 22, was found guilty Friday in Duval Co. Court for possession of a gun by a juvenile in Aug. 2020. Powe, aka Kshordy, still faces 2nd degree murder.
News4Jax.com
Jury seated in retrial of man accused of murdering a vet tech 16 years ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – After five years, a jury has been seated in the retrial of Michael Renard Jackson, accused of killing a 25-year-old veterinary technician in 2007. Jackson was originally found guilty of raping and murdering Andrea Boyer. In 2012, the Florida Supreme Court threw out the conviction and ordered a new trial, citing prejudicial comments made by Clay County Sheriff’s Office detectives on the stand. Jackson’s conviction and death sentence was overturned on appeal.
cbs12.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
News4Jax.com
Putnam County deputies find children living in home in ‘deplorable condition’ with 2 dead dogs inside, officials say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is facing child and animal neglect charges after deputies found children living in a home they called “deplorable,” according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies went to Casey Whiteside’s home on Feb. 3...
Jacksonville family is pushing for justice for 21-year-old father killed on Christmas Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of a man shot and killed on Christmas Day is in desperate need for answers in the case. The family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon held a vigil at Evangel Temple on Ramona Boulevard. Dixon’s fiancée, Haley Barnhill, says she will have to raise she...
douglasnow.com
Alleged domestic dispute leads to terroristic and acts charges
A 36-year-old woman from Folkston was recently arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another woman, according to a Douglas Police Department incident report. The suspect, Kendra Jones, has since been released on an out-of-county bond. An officer reported that on February 5, he responded to a residence on West Cherry...
YAHOO!
Jacksonville Police arrest suspect in string of indecent exposures
The Jacksonville Police Department has arrested the suspect in a string of recent indecent exposures. On Tuesday, officers with The Jacksonville Police Department apprehended Treyon Jordan, 31, as the suspect in a number of recent indecent exposure incidents in Jacksonville, according to a Thursday morning press release from JPD. The exposures occurred between January 2022 and February 2023, and after investigation, detectives identified Jordan as the suspect in at least four indecent exposure events.
News4Jax.com
Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
Jacksonville inmate died of fentanyl overdose, per Medical Examiner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail in December was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units were initially dispatched to the jail in referenced to an unresponsive...
Jacksonville Police searching for credit card fraud suspect
On Thursday, Jacksonville Police released more information on a current burglary investigation on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road.
