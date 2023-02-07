ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Feds charge 23 Michiganders in alleged $61.5 Medicare fraud scheme

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bQhE_0kfBLB1V00

The Department of Justice has charged 23 Michigan residents for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million, according to court documents unsealed this week.

According to the feds, the two schemes involved paying kickbacks and bribes, and billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided.

In the first case, United States v. Jamil, the feds allege Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, owned and operated several home health agencies in metro Detroit and concealed their ownership using straw owners. The feds say they submitted about $50 million in fraudulent home healthcare claims to Medicare.

According to the feds, Walid and Jalal allegedly paid bribes to other co-conspirators to recruit patients, violating the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute, and those patients didn't need home health care or quality for it.

The feds say Walid and Jalal received more than $43 million from Medicare which were misappropriated for their personal benefit.

“The alleged actions of these defendants is an astonishing abuse of our health care system,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan. “By allegedly submitting fraudulent claims and paying illegal kickbacks, these defendants looted Medicare in order to line their own pockets at great cost to taxpayers. My office is grateful for the continued work of the Health Care Fraud Strike Force to root out corrupt medical professionals.”

Others charged in that case include Carol Ibrahim, 45, and Delaine Jackson, 48, who were allegedly employed by one or more of the home health agencies and operated them. The feds say they each allegedly made illegal payments to patient recruiters and submitted false claims to Medicare.

Ibrahim Sammour, 62, was a registered nurse employed by the agencies and fraudulently billed Medicare for services he never provided, according to the feds.

Mary Smelter-Bolton, 69,, and Cass Hawkins, 52, were allegedly recruiters paid to refer Medicare beneficiaries for home health services.

The second case, United States v. Malas, et al., started around February 2015, the feds said. Radwan Malas, 43, operated Infinity Visiting Physician Services PLC and allegedly ordered physicians he employed to certify patients referred by Walid and Jalal for home health services, the feds say.

According to the feds, he allegedly then billed Medicare for services that were never provided, including 60-minute complex patient visits and other services that weren't medically necessary including B-12 and Toradol injections.

The feds say Malas demanded physicians in his office order the highest-reimbursing drug test for patients.

According to the feds, the defendants billed Medicare for more than $11.5 million in fraudulent claims and were paid nearly $4 million which they allegedly misappropriated for their personal benefit.

“At the FBI, we swear an oath to protect the American people,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “Fraudsters look to orchestrate their schemes at the cost of our health care systems, patients, and taxpayers. The FBI and our law enforcement partners remains dedicated to investigating and bringing to justice those who seek to exploit our U.S. healthcare system at the expense of its patients.”

Others charged in the case include Alejandro Mataverde, 79, and, Cornelius Oprisiu, 82, who are both physicians, and Shafiq Rehman, 59, a licensed nurse practitioner, who were reportedly employed by Infinity. The feds allege they provided medically unnecessary services to the beneficiaries or submitted false claims.

Michael Molloy, 50, was the co-owner of Integra Lab Management LLC which allegedly processed the high-reimbursing and allegedly medically unnecessary tests submitted by Infinity.

Montaha Hogeige, 39, was allegedly a mecial assistant for Infinity who the feds say areed to receive a her salary from Integra as a kickback to Infinity.

Comments / 12

Related
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon among 2 convicted in $31M Medicare fraud scheme

An orthopedic surgeon was convicted for his role in a $31 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 30. Lawrence Alexander, MD, was convicted of false statements related to healthcare matters, according to a news release. Chiropractor Dean Zusmer was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, paying kickbacks and submitting false statements.
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings

A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
AUSTIN, TX
Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
DETROIT, MI
beckersspine.com

Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K

An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
INDIANA STATE
People

25 Arrested and Charged in Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme That 'Erodes Public Trust' in South Florida

Each of the 25 defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted in connection with the alleged sale of more than 7,600 combined fraudulent nursing school degrees More than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas were allegedly issued by three nursing schools in South Florida. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of 25 individuals in a statement on Wednesday, as well as various wire fraud charges for a scheme "that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses." According to the DOJ's news release, the defendants are...
TEXAS STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Massive nurse degree scheme leads to FBI searching for 2800 fraudulent nurses

About a week ago, the Department of Justice in Florida publicized reports about an investigation known as Operation Nightingale (named after Florence Nightingale, a British woman considered to be the founder of the modern practice of nursing). This investigation has inevitably led state and federal officials to began a massive hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses and the arrest of 25 people who where culprits in the scheme of selling fake nursing diplomas. These 25 people where found in 5 different states, Florida being the main state were this alleged scheme was taking place. During the years between 2016 and 2021 federal officials found clear evidence of the criminal group selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, in addition to academic transcripts. It is reported they were able to take in a profit of over $100 million U.S dollars in the process. The diplomas and transcripts were allegedly being sold to buyers between $10,000 and $15,000 U.S dollars.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Woman Gets 15 Years For Paying Undercover Fed $5,000 ‘Downpayment’ to Assassinate Husband in Murder-For-Hire Plot

A federal judge in Florida handed down the maximum sentence to a 48-year-old Tallahassee woman convicted of trying to have her estranged husband killed in a murder-for-hire plot. U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker on Monday sentenced Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, to serve 15 years behind bars after she paid an undercover federal agent a $5,000 downpayment to assassinate the man, federal prosecutors confirmed in an email to Law&Crime.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
bhbusiness.com

Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’

A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
OREGON STATE
Aneka Duncan

One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
TaxBuzz

Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud Crimes

A former bank teller has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison on serious fraud charges. Karen Farrell Tigler, of Marrero, Louisiana, will face 27 months imprisonment followed by two years of probation. United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance also ordered Tigler to Tigler to pay a $200.00 mandatory special assessment fee, restitution in the amount of $80,502.00 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and $349,555.72 to her former employer, Hancock Whitney Bank.
MARRERO, LA
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy