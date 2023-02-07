ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingdale, IN

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash.

According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47.

Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver from Bloomingdale had rolled over in the area. The driver was flown by air ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The crash caused traffic in the area to be shut down until around midnight. Units from Marshall Fire, Parke County EMS, and the Parke County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The sheriff said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.

