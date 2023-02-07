Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Pimavanserin for Parkinson Disease
Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of Parkinson disease-associated hallucinations and delusions. Pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was approved by the FDA in 2016 with breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of Parkinson disease (PD)-associated hallucinations and delusions. The approval was based on the findings from a 6-week clinical trial and extended open-label follow-up period.1.
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies new biomarker of early-stage Alzheimer's disease
University of New Mexico neurologist Rawan Tarawneh, MD, has identified a unique biomarker that could lead to new diagnostic tests to improve the detection of incipient Alzheimer's disease before symptoms appear. In a paper published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology in November 2022, Tarawneh and her colleagues...
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
KevinMD.com
How can a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease help patients and their families?
With a special thanks to NAMI Chicago, the accompanying CME activity designed for clinicians in primary care is supported by educational grants from Lilly and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating impact on patients, their families, and society as a whole. Patients suffer a...
psychologytoday.com
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
psychreg.org
Scientists Develop Molecule That Can Prevent and Treat Alzheimer’s Disease
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. This figure is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. In 2021 the WHO Global Status Report estimated the annual worldwide cost of dementia as over $1.3 trillion and anticipated to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Considering cataract surgery and reduction of dementia in Europe
The procedure facilitates an independent life, better care and fewer costs. Dementia is a progressive deterioration in cognitive function not related to normal ageing and secondary to different diseases. It results from various diseases and injuries affecting the brain. The most commonly affected areas include memory, visuospatial function, perception, orientation, language, attention and problem solving.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Endogena Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for retinitis pigmentosa treatment
According to the company, EA-2353 takes a novel, small-molecule approach and selectively activates endogenous retinal stem and progenitor cells, which differentiate into photoreceptors and can potentially preserve or restore visual function. Endogena Therapeutics Inc. announced today the FDA has designated the investigation of EA-2353 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa...
MedicalXpress
Researchers clarify role of blood cell mutations in disease
More than 10% of older adults develop somatic (non-inherited) mutations in blood stem cells that can trigger explosive, clonal expansions of abnormal cells, increasing the risk for blood cancer and cardiovascular disease. Multiple DNA sequencing methods have been used to identify what is called "clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential," or...
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify a new therapeutic target in macrophages for the treatment of obesity-related diseases
Macrophages are cells of the immune system that, in addition to playing an essential role in the early response to microbial infection, also regulate tissue function and inflammation. Inflammation is a physiological response that helps to repair damaged tissue, but if not correctly resolved it can become chronic inflammation, which lies at the origin of many conditions, including the metabolic syndrome associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
Phys.org
New study on key protein found in kidney and brain opens avenues to treating diseases
The devil so often is in the details. For proteins that orchestrate the molecular business of life, there are devils and angels in their details, down to the proteins' constituent atoms. It's at that level of structural minutiae where the balance of health and disease, even life and death, can pivot.
verywellmind.com
How to Get Out of a Depressive Episode
During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...
Mouth Bacteria Can Invade and Degenerate the Brain
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the top neurodegenerative disease, characterized by progressive cognitive deterioration. It affects one person in the United States every 65 seconds. As the aging population keeps increasing owing to improved healthcare, there is a global need to identify risk factors for AD in the hope of lowering its prevalence with proper interventions.
reviewofoptometry.com
Fellow-eye DME Onset Linked to Glycemic Control, DR Duration
Fellow-eye involvement typically occurred within 15 months of unilateral DME diagnosis in this study. Click image to enlarge. Diabetic macular edema (DME) develops when upregulated VEGF increases retinal capillary permeability, leading to edema in patients with diabetic retinopathy. The condition presents unilaterally and bilaterally, with about half of unilateral cases progressing to bilaterality. Recently, researchers examined factors associated with DME onset in the fellow eye and reported that certain diabetic factors contribute to conversion.
MedicalXpress
Large-scale generation of muscle-controlling nerve cells from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients
A new Cedars-Sinai study in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Answer ALS consortium has examined the expression of thousands of genes in stem cell generated motor neurons that are known to die in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
Healthline
Complications of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) refers to a group of hereditary diseases that progressively destroy motor neurons. Motor neurons are a type of nerve cell found in the brainstem and spinal cord. Motor neurons are responsible for skeletal muscle activity that can include breathing, speaking, walking, and swallowing. The destruction of...
Healthline
What’s Involved With Mitral Valve Repair?
With mitral valve repair, the natural valve remains in place, but your doctor makes changes to the valve’s leaflets to allow them to function more effectively. This procedure typically has fewer risks compared with mitral valve replacement. Your heart’s mitral valve, which is located between the left atrium and...
reviewofoptometry.com
Early Anti-VEGF for Mild DR Doesn’t Improve VA
Given no established meaningful visual acuity advantage, this trial does not support earlier treatment for severe nonproliferative DR, at least up to four years. Photo: Julie Torbit, OD. Click image to enlarge. The benefits of intravitreal anti-VEGF injections have long been known to eye doctors, particularly in treating patients with...
