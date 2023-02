Arkansas softball season got started Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and the Razorbacks hit the jackpot in their first inning of the campaign. Redshirt junior Callie Turner pitched four innings while allowing just two hits and her teammates put up five runs on five hits in their first at bat as Arkansas roared to an 8-0 run-rule win over Weber State in the Rebels Kickoff.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO