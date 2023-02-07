ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Announces Date of 2023 Gold-Blue Game

The annual Gold-Blue Spring Game to ignite the path to the next football season now has an official date. West Virginia will hold the scrimmage game event on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. This year, the Gold-Blue Game will be presented by Encova. The Gold-Blue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU F Emmitt Matthews: ‘I Came Back to Win Games’

WVU F Emmitt Matthews was asked about his 20-point performance after a win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. Matthews made it clear he didn’t come back to West Virginia for his individual goals. “We won. I came back here to win games,” Matthews said. “I didn’t...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 9

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia football announces date for annual Gold-Blue Spring Game. West Virginia Football Announces Date of 2023 Gold-Blue Game. Update (8:30 AM) – WVU releases posted with 2023 football schedule. AROUND THE...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over No. 11 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as Emmitt Matthews and Kedrian Johnson met with the media following their win over No. 11 Iowa State. Huggins, Matthews and Johnson all are excited about the team’s turnaround in the last two weeks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys Basketball Finals Set

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys basketball finals are set following Tuesday’s semifinal round. Championship FinalsAt Harrison Central High SchoolSaturday, February 11, 2023 10:00 a.m. – Class 2-A, Monroe Central vs River 12 noon — Class 3-A, Linsly vs Martins Ferry2:00 p.m. – Class 4-A, Weir vs East Liverpool 4:00 p.m. […]
WHEELING, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineers Excited on Twitter After Pulling Out Close Win Over Iowa State

West Virginia’s basketball players showed their excitement after the 76-71 win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

WVU G Erik Stevenson Takes Different Perspective on Phone Call with Mike Gansey

WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineers Home Favorites Against No. 11 Iowa State

As has been the case most of the season, oddsmakers are once again favoring the home team in the Big 12 regardless of national ranking and record. West Virginia enters their pivotal matchup with Iowa State as a 3.5-point favorite. This is according to sports books like BetMGM and Circa Sports.
AMES, IA
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
WTRF- 7News

No one arrested after Belmont County basketball game

Police said no one was arrested after a basketball game between Martins Ferry and Bellaire in Belmont County. An incident was reported in Martins Ferry on Tuesday night and police say some pushing and shoving happened between two spectators outside the school in the parking lot. Martins Ferry Police chief John McFarland also said there […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
salestechstar.com

Low-code SaaS Factory Launches in Morgantown, WV

New venture studio is powered by low-code tools and OpenAI to launch SaaS startups in weeks instead of months or years. The Low-code SaaS Factory, in collaboration with Vantage Ventures, announces its launch in Morgantown, WV. The SaaS Factory enables entrepreneurs to launch software-based startups rapidly by using low-code tools.
MORGANTOWN, WV

