Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Announces Date of 2023 Gold-Blue Game
The annual Gold-Blue Spring Game to ignite the path to the next football season now has an official date. West Virginia will hold the scrimmage game event on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. This year, the Gold-Blue Game will be presented by Encova. The Gold-Blue...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Emmitt Matthews: ‘I Came Back to Win Games’
WVU F Emmitt Matthews was asked about his 20-point performance after a win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. Matthews made it clear he didn’t come back to West Virginia for his individual goals. “We won. I came back here to win games,” Matthews said. “I didn’t...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 9
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia football announces date for annual Gold-Blue Spring Game. West Virginia Football Announces Date of 2023 Gold-Blue Game. Update (8:30 AM) – WVU releases posted with 2023 football schedule. AROUND THE...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Says West Virginia Just Beat the Best Team in the Conference
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers got a huge win for their NCAA Tournament resume and moved to 15-9 overall and 4-7 in the Big 12 Conference by beating the #11 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, 76-71. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the victory:
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: Have the Mountaineers Solidified an NCAA Tournament Spot?
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Mountaineers managed to pull off yet another win over a top 15 ranked team when West Virginia knocked off Iowa State 76-71 on Wednesday night. Mike Asti is joined by Ethan Bock, who covered the game live at the Coliseum, to talk how...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as Emmitt Matthews and Kedrian Johnson met with the media following their win over No. 11 Iowa State. Huggins, Matthews and Johnson all are excited about the team’s turnaround in the last two weeks.
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys Basketball Finals Set
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital OVAC Boys basketball finals are set following Tuesday’s semifinal round. Championship FinalsAt Harrison Central High SchoolSaturday, February 11, 2023 10:00 a.m. – Class 2-A, Monroe Central vs River 12 noon — Class 3-A, Linsly vs Martins Ferry2:00 p.m. – Class 4-A, Weir vs East Liverpool 4:00 p.m. […]
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Excited on Twitter After Pulling Out Close Win Over Iowa State
West Virginia’s basketball players showed their excitement after the 76-71 win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Erik Stevenson Takes Different Perspective on Phone Call with Mike Gansey
WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Home Favorites Against No. 11 Iowa State
As has been the case most of the season, oddsmakers are once again favoring the home team in the Big 12 regardless of national ranking and record. West Virginia enters their pivotal matchup with Iowa State as a 3.5-point favorite. This is according to sports books like BetMGM and Circa Sports.
Prep Basketball: Shady receives rings ahead of win over Independence
I: 8 4 6 9 – 27 SS: 12 27 23 20 – 82 Cyrus Goodson 2, Jordan James 2, Sylar Nelson 4, Colton Hughes 5, Corey Shumate 7, Chris Lilly 2, JD Monroe 2, Jamarion Henderson 2, Kaden Bradbury 1. Shady Spring. Braden Chapman 4, Ammar Maxwell...
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
No one arrested after Belmont County basketball game
Police said no one was arrested after a basketball game between Martins Ferry and Bellaire in Belmont County. An incident was reported in Martins Ferry on Tuesday night and police say some pushing and shoving happened between two spectators outside the school in the parking lot. Martins Ferry Police chief John McFarland also said there […]
Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg has new opening date
The Longhorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport near Emily Dr. has been given a new opening date.
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Fatality report released in West Virginia mine death, West Virginia mine receives a citation
The fatality report has been released in the death of a contractor at the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine, located in Marshall County by the U.S Department of Labor. On January 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Jeffrey Phillips arrived at the preparation plant. Phillips traveled with the NexGen crew, including Kenneth Rowan, […]
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
salestechstar.com
Low-code SaaS Factory Launches in Morgantown, WV
New venture studio is powered by low-code tools and OpenAI to launch SaaS startups in weeks instead of months or years. The Low-code SaaS Factory, in collaboration with Vantage Ventures, announces its launch in Morgantown, WV. The SaaS Factory enables entrepreneurs to launch software-based startups rapidly by using low-code tools.
