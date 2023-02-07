Read full article on original website
Fellow-eye DME Onset Linked to Glycemic Control, DR Duration
Fellow-eye involvement typically occurred within 15 months of unilateral DME diagnosis in this study. Click image to enlarge. Diabetic macular edema (DME) develops when upregulated VEGF increases retinal capillary permeability, leading to edema in patients with diabetic retinopathy. The condition presents unilaterally and bilaterally, with about half of unilateral cases progressing to bilaterality. Recently, researchers examined factors associated with DME onset in the fellow eye and reported that certain diabetic factors contribute to conversion.
Early Anti-VEGF for Mild DR Doesn’t Improve VA
Given no established meaningful visual acuity advantage, this trial does not support earlier treatment for severe nonproliferative DR, at least up to four years. Photo: Julie Torbit, OD. Click image to enlarge. The benefits of intravitreal anti-VEGF injections have long been known to eye doctors, particularly in treating patients with...
Reduction in Vision Loss Among Children, Adolescents Seen Over Time
Globally, efforts in the past three decades have substantially decreased the burdens of blindness and vision loss among children and adolescents. Photo: Int'l Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. The World Health Organization estimates that 1.4 million children worldwide are blind, 17.5 million suffer from moderate to severe visual impairment...
Trabeculectomy Displays High, Stable Success Rate
Trabeculectomy shows good long-term results as treatment for OAG. Photo: Justin Schweitzer, OD. Click image to enlarge. In a newly published study conducted at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, individuals were assessed by researchers to evaluate long-term outcomes following operation to lower intraocular pressure (IOP). The retrospective study included...
Viral Keratitis Most Common Indication for Corneal Transplantation
The volume of corneal transplantation for infectious keratitis has remained stable over the last decade, with the exception of Acanthamoeba-related cases. Click image to enlarge. While infectious keratitis may require corneal transplantation to control the infection, few studies have reported on graft survival or the role of human leukocyte antigen...
