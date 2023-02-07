Fellow-eye involvement typically occurred within 15 months of unilateral DME diagnosis in this study. Click image to enlarge. Diabetic macular edema (DME) develops when upregulated VEGF increases retinal capillary permeability, leading to edema in patients with diabetic retinopathy. The condition presents unilaterally and bilaterally, with about half of unilateral cases progressing to bilaterality. Recently, researchers examined factors associated with DME onset in the fellow eye and reported that certain diabetic factors contribute to conversion.

