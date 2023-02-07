The final countdown: A 'robbed' fan favorite, a pandemic champion and an 'icon' vie for one last spot on 'AGT: All-Stars'

Read full article on original website
Related
Prevention
Watch Howie Mandel Run off the Stage ‘Terrified’ After ‘Stab’ During ‘AGT: All Stars’ Act
Howie Mandel has seen plenty of auditions throughout his time judging America's Got Talent. But nothing could have prepared him for what can only be described as a terrifying audition on America's Got Talent: All-Stars. During a recent episode of the NBC series, Asia's Got Talent season 2 winner and...
Photos! See All 10 Acts Performing on Night 6 of ‘America's Got Talent: All-Stars’
As night six of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars begins, Light Balance Kids, Bello Sisters, Detroit Youth Choir, Aidan Bryant, Mike E. Winfield, Avery Dixon, Power Duo, Aidan McCann, Tom Ball, and Ana-Maria Margean have each earned a spot in the finale. Tonight, the final 10 acts will audition for ...
EW.com
America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies following a stroke
Scott Alexander, the magician who captivated judges on season 6 of America's Got Talent, died Sunday following a stroke, his wife Jenny shared. Alexander suffered a stroke while performing on a cruise ship in Saint Kitts, Jenny revealed on Instagram. "We are shattered," she wrote alongside family photos. "Please hold us in your prayers."
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings pokes fun at 'The Price Is Right' on air
Here's a Jeopardy! brain-teaser for you: This much-loved host is trying to start the game show version of Anchorman's epic newscaster brawl. Answer: Who is Ken Jennings? As noted by TVLine — which has the video receipts — the Jeopardy! host took direct aim at game-show rival The Price Is Right on Tuesday's episode.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
John Cena Is Unrecognizable Under Makeup on Set of 'Ricky Stanicky'
John Cena is hard at work on an unrecognizable new character. The actor was photographed on the set of the upcoming Prime Video comedy film Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Cena, 45, stood with his face covered in makeup, complete with lipstick, eyeliner and painted on eyebrows. According...
Lifetime’s ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’ To Star Stephanie Mills, Thomas Miles, Keeya King
As a follow up to T.D. Jakes’ seven deadly sins movie anthology, Lifetime is now gearing up to premiere the next title, Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. Executive produced by Jakes, Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson, the film stars Grammy-winner Stephanie Mills, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, and Keeya King. According to the synopsis, the sin of pride is put on display in the story of “a famous bakery owner and reality TV star Birdie Moore (Mills) whose past secrets threaten the enormous success she has achieved.” When Birdie’s family secrets are exposed, her world starts to crumble — like the...
startattle.com
Kodi Lee AGT All-Stars 2023 Preliminary “Biblical” Calum Scott, Season 1
Kodi Lee returns with a moving rendition of “Biblical” by Calum Scott! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 Season 1 Audition. Contestant: Kodi Lee (AGT Season S14 Winner) Act: Singer. Song: “Biblical” by Calum Scott. Result: Advanced (Won Superfan Vote) Kodi Lee AGT...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
Matthew McConaughy To Voice Elvis Presley In Netflix’s Adult Animated Series ‘Agent Elvis’ — Watch Teaser
Matthew McConaughy has been tapped to voice the iconic King of Rock ‘n’Roll, Elvis Presley, in Agent Elvis (fka Elvis King) an adult animated series about the King himself. McConaughey also will executive produce the series, which hails from Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, Sony Pictures Animation, Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse. McConaughy’s Elvis is a global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night who eventually joins the secret agency “TCB” as Agent Elvis. Co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, in Agent Elvis, Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into...
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’
EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
Seth MacFarlane Returns to WME After CAA Run
Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy and American Dad!, has signed with WME for representation. He is returning to the Hollywood talent agency after inking with rival CAA in 2017 and after growing his footprint in TV, film and music.More from The Hollywood ReporterKathleen Griffith Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)WME Promotes Ikenna Ezeh In Brand Partnerships Division Through his company Fuzzy Door Productions, MacFarlane produces TV shows like the long-running Family Guy series on Fox, which has been renewed for its 22nd and 23rd seasons; American Dad!, which has just aired its 17th season finale; Nat Geo and Fox’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds; and The...
‘Yellowstone’ creator reportedly eyeing Matthew McConaughey for spin-off amid rumors of series shakeup
McConaughey, an actor who is no stranger to a cowboy hat, is reportedly “in negotiations” to star in yet another iteration of the hit series “Yellowstone,” according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.
LL Cool J Gets Real About Ending NCIS: LA After 14 Years: 'Wow, What A Ride'
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending for good in just a few months, and star LL Cool J opened up about the 14-season "ride" of the CBS show.
‘Ginny and Georgia’ Mocked by ‘SNL,’ but Season 2 Enters Netflix’s All-Time English Series Chart
Right on the heels of being poked fun at by “Saturday Night Live,” “Ginny & Georgia” has entered the top echelon of Netflix viewership. Season 2 of the mother-daughter series has reached Netflix’s Top 10 list of English TV seasons at No. 10. Season 2 of the series, which premiered all eight episodes on January 5, has reached a total of 504.77 million hours watched in its fifth week of availability, according to numbers provided by Netflix. The streamer additionally estimates that 56 million households watched the season, although that’s based on its total hours viewed divided by its roughly 9...
‘Ginny & Georgia,‘ ’The Walking Dead‘ Top Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ’The Last Of Us’ Posts Impressive Debut Night Viewership
After seven weeks of notching more than a billion viewing minutes, Wednesday lost just a tad bit of steam for the week of January 9 to January 15, according to Nielsen‘s U.S. streaming charts. The Netflix hit tallied 810M that week, which put it at No. 5 on the chart (down from No. 3 the week before). It should come as no surprise that Ginny & Georgia took the top spot on the list, with another 2.7B viewing minutes in the second week after Season 2 launched on Netflix. Nielsen doesn’t split viewing measurements by season, but according to Netflix’s own...
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
Diamond White voices the first Black female teenage superhero in Marvel's new animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which will premiere on Disney Channel Feb. 10 Diamond White is adding a new title to her resumé: superhero. The 24-year-old actress is the latest to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's new show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. White joined Wednesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein where she shared how it feels to take on the helm as Marvel's latest superhero — and first...
Comments / 0