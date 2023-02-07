Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
DSU President receives Chief Executive Leadership Award
(Picture from Dakota State University) José-Marie Griffiths (second from right), President of Dakota State University, received the Chief Executive Leadership Award from CASE District VI. Other CASE award winners include Brian Hastings (UNL), Mike McCoy (Wartburg College), and Joe Selig (UNL). Dakota State University in Madison’s president has received...
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Fall at West Central
Offensive rebounding and three point shoot helped to give the West Central Trojans a 47-44 win over the Madison Bulldogs on Friday night. The Trojans led the entire 2nd half on the way to the win. Trevin Price came off the bench to lead West Central with 13 points. Aiden...
