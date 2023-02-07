ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ticket in Washington Wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpA9I_0kfBJo2S00

A single ticket in Washington won a Powerball® jackpot worth $754.6 million ($407.2 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing – white balls 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot that has eluded players since last November was finally hit on the 34th drawing of the jackpot run. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate to $754.6 million at the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $754.6 million or a lump sum payment of $407.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. More than 1.7 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $21.1 million in Monday’s drawing.

Big winners include five tickets (MI-2, NY-3) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. One ticket in Texas matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB) and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB + Power Play).

Monday’s drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.

Other Powerball jackpots won in 2022 include a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont; a $206.9 million jackpot won on August 3 in Pennsylvania; and the world record $2.04 billion jackpot won on November 7 in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA

6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT

Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket. The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTOP

Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast

An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
MARYLAND STATE
Ash Jurberg

This writer from Maryland is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy