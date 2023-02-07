Read full article on original website
Multiple people, Knoxville officer injured in wrong-way crash on Pellissippi Parkway
A wrong-way crash on the highway near Blount County left multiple people injured, including an off-duty Knoxville police officer.
Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An off-duty Knoxville Police Department officer and multiple others were injured in a crash near Blount County Saturday night. KPD officials said the multi-car crash occurred on I-140 West around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 11. An investigation revealed that a car was traveling eastbound on I-140 West, causing a collision, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.
Brush fire out after spreading to ‘several structures:’ Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several structures” in North Knox County, according to department officials. The fire is located on the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road, and officials are asking people to avoid the area. WVLT News...
Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says
Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says
Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire
Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire
Claiborne County 911 lines down
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County officials announced that the 911 lines in Claiborne County were down due to a problem with the phone provider. The 911 lines in the county have been rerouted to Union County dispatch, which will relay information to Claiborne County dispatch. Claiborne County officials...
Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris...
Lenoir City man’s dream to build restaurant continues despite suspected arson
A Lenoir City man isn't giving up his dream to build a restaurant that he can pass down to his granddaughter despite a suspected arson destroying the building he planned to house it in.
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”
Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree snapped two power lines which sparked a brush fire in Blount County Thursday. Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to Keener Rd. between 411 and Titsworth Springs. Firefighters had to wait for the power lines to be shut off but once...
First Alert Weather Sunday
First Alert Weather Sunday
Shooting in South Roane County Leaves One Dead
Law Enforcement responded to a gunshot call in the 200 Block of De Armond Road, which is off River Road, around 12:30 am last night, according to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton. He told us that one female is dead, and one person is in custody from the incident. Life...
Police investigating after body found near Rutledge Pike in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD […]
Knoxville man convicted of killing Powell woman in 2021 shooting
A Knoxville man was found guilty of killing a woman in February 2021. Paul Foutner was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter
Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape
Sneedville pilot to drop off water purifiers in Turkey following deadly disaster
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Joe Hurston with Airmobile Ministries, is soaring the skies, again. On Thursday, he told WVLT News he is taking two volunteers with him to Turkey. After Monday’s earthquake, more than 21,000 people were confirmed dead and the number was expected to rise. The U.S. State...
Winds topped 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
