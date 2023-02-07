ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An off-duty Knoxville Police Department officer and multiple others were injured in a crash near Blount County Saturday night. KPD officials said the multi-car crash occurred on I-140 West around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 11. An investigation revealed that a car was traveling eastbound on I-140 West, causing a collision, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.
Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire

Nashville staple Daddy's Dogs opens location in East Tennessee. The Gatlinburg restaurant will mark the company's first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
Claiborne County 911 lines down

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County officials announced that the 911 lines in Claiborne County were down due to a problem with the phone provider. The 911 lines in the county have been rerouted to Union County dispatch, which will relay information to Claiborne County dispatch. Claiborne County officials...
Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris...
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree snapped two power lines which sparked a brush fire in Blount County Thursday. Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to Keener Rd. between 411 and Titsworth Springs. Firefighters had to wait for the power lines to be shut off but once...
First Alert Weather Sunday

Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy fire damage.
Shooting in South Roane County Leaves One Dead

Law Enforcement responded to a gunshot call in the 200 Block of De Armond Road, which is off River Road, around 12:30 am last night, according to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton. He told us that one female is dead, and one person is in custody from the incident. Life...
Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter

Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law.
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape

Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several...
