fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police Col. Mason announces retirement after nearly 40 years of service
After nearly 40 years of service Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police announced his plans to retire. Mason’s career got its start in 1985 as a natural resource officer in Barnstable. Later he became a cadet in the 1993 Massachusetts State Police Academy. Then he served as deputy superintendent commanding all state police detective and forensic units as well as leading the state’s criminal intelligence center, known as the Commonwealth Fusion Center. In addition, he commanded the state police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands before finally becoming superintendent in 2019.
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Police to Hide with Their Lights Off?
Massachusetts is home to a laundry list of some strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees to singing the national anthem and even the act of mowing your law has some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. One of the most regulated aspects of life for Massachusetts residents is driving....
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For February 10, 2023
I've said it before, and I'll say it again(probably numerous times), the Mass State Police(MSP) are very serious this year concerning impaired(meaning alcohol and/or drugs) drivers and getting them off the roads. I know that these sobriety checkpoints also piss off a lot of people, but this is one of...
Lansing Daily
Mass. Mom Strangled Her 3 Children to Death After She Heard a ‘Man’s Voice Telling Her To’: Prosecutors
On Tuesday, Lindsay Clancy, 32, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Prosecutors say a Massachusetts mom who is accused of murdering her three young children strangled each of them to death with an exercise band after a man’s … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
WGME
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Billion in Winnings is Now Sold in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket is now being sold in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes. For the state where more money is spent on...
Comments / 6