Sunnyvale, CA

Silicon Valley

Tech and biotech layoffs erase more than 19,000 Bay Area jobs

Post-pandemic layoffs in the tech and biotech sectors continue to widen, and the brutal job losses are set to loom over the region’s economy for months. Since mid-2022, tech and biotech companies — including giants like Google and Meta Platforms — have revealed plans to slash more than 19,000 jobs across the nine-county Bay Area, according to official state reports reviewed by this news organization. That figure includes cutbacks that have been completed or are slated to occur, in some cases as late as 2024.
KRON4 News

Yahoo plans to lay off 20% of workforce: reports

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, plans to lay off more than 20 percent of Sunnyvale-based internet platform Yahoo’s workforce–more than 1,600 employees–were announced, Axios reported. These layoffs will consist of about 50 percent of Yahoo’s current ad tech unit’s staff, CEO Jim Lanzone told Axios. The layoffs are reportedly part of a major restructuring of […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
Silicon Valley

This Palo Alto startup delivers Michelin-starred restaurant dishes from India to your home

You don’t need a passport, private jet or even an in with the chef to eat dishes from the best restaurants around the world. You just need software and sensors. A Palo Alto-based food tech startup has built the technology to impeccably recreate dishes from any chef and have it delivered to you. CloudChef, which launched Jan. 31, has started this feat of “food and aroma on the Internet” with a small yet impressive group of chefs in the Bay Area and India, including Thomas Zacharias, formerly of New York’s three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin and Mumbai’s Bombay Canteen, named one of the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia. And the chefs haven’t been able to differentiate their dishes from the CloudChef version in a blind taste test.
PALO ALTO, CA
hoodline.com

Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted

It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
SUNNYVALE, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Orinda’s finest estate

This stunning 1.1-acre estate in the heart of Orinda’s exclusive Sleepy Hollow was owned by a single family for over 60 years. Nestled down a long private driveway, the classic one-level midcentury modern home is beautifully restored in a contemporary reimagining that showcases the grandeur of the original architecture. Walls of glass overlook a magical creek-side setting with a spectacular expansive private terrace opening to cascading lawns, beautiful flowering gardens, majestic oak trees and a shimmering swimming pool — a true private park, ideally suited to play, sport, and exploration, as well as fabulous outdoor entertaining.
ORINDA, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Americans Will Receive an Additional $500 Cash per Month for Another Six Months; Check to See If You Qualify.

California’s Oakland Resilient Families pilot program for guaranteed basic income has begun in two stages. The second one took applications from October 20 through November 3 of that same year, while the first one opened in June of that same year. Each one signed up 300 individuals for an 18-month, $500 cash per participant-payment period.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Musk company Neuralink under investigation after possible DOT violations

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Neuralink, a medical-device company based in Fremont and owned by Elon Musk, is under investigation after a physicians group claimed the company had violated hazardous materials rules, according to a letter sent to Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg. In the letter dated Feb. 9, the...
FREMONT, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in Palo Alto for $2.2 million

A 1,368-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The property located in the 1000 block of Moffett Circle in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 12, 2023 for $2,201,000, or $1,609 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,764-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Local buyer grabs big hunk of Richmond land for more than $100 million

RICHMOND — A big hunk of land in Richmond where an industrial and logistics center is being built has been bought by a local real estate firm in a deal that tops $100 million. San Rafael-based Pell Development bought the 20.7-acre Richmond property, according to documents filed on Feb....
RICHMOND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $1.6 million in Dublin

The spacious and recently built property located in the 3400 block of Cydonia Court in Dublin was sold on Dec. 29, 2022. The $1,590,000 purchase price works out to $723 per square foot. The house built in 2011 has an interior space of 2,199 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,636-square-foot lot.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Silicon Valley layoffs: Zoom to cut 1,300 jobs, CEO taking massive pay cut

SAN JOSE -- Zoom on Tuesday said it will lay off about 1,300 employees, or approximately 15% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to announce significant job cuts as a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for digital services wanes.In a memo to employees, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said the layoffs would impact every part of the organization. Yuan also said he and other executives would take a significant pay cut, after acknowledging he made "mistakes" in how quickly the company grew during the pandemic."As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose

A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA

