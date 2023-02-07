ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Lip readers reveal what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during grumpy Grammys appearance

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

After footage of Ben Affleck looking unenthusiastic at the Grammy Awards on Sunday went viral - another clip emerged showing Jennifer Lopez and him having a bit of a tense exchange during the ceremony.

Now, a lip reader has decoded what the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer.

The couple exchanged words just as Trevor Noah was seated next to them, doing a comedy bit where he pretended to call his mom to tell her about the awards show.

In a video, Affleck leans over to whisper something in Lopez's ear, and she immediately jerks backwards and says something serious to him.

Soon after, Lopez turned to look at the camera, realising all eyes were on them and continued to chuckle at Noah's joke.

A lot of what was being said between the two had people in a frenzy, but an unidentified lip reader who was commissioned by the Daily Mail unveiled what was said between the pair.

Lopez said: "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated."

And Affleck apparently replied with: "I might."

Nearly every time the camera cut to him and his wife, he appeared less than thrilled to be there.

Someone could have been presenting an award or giving a stellar performance, and Affleck seemed like he would rather be at Dunkin'.

Naturally, he became the brunt of jokes on social media.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Watching Ben Affleck be miserable with JLo is way more entertaining than any movie he's been in."

"JLo needs to start leaving Ben Affleck at the house. He is not having fun, and he's killing the vibe," another quipped.

A third came up with a dialogue of their own as to what they assumed the couple said and wrote:

"Ben Affleck: 'I can't believe she just dumped my top-shelf vodka into the centerpiece!"

"JLO: 'I can't believe he thought I wouldn't smell that s***!'"

Overall, it seems Lopez still had a great time with her husband, taking to Instagram to share a video of them being affectionate.

"Always the best time with my love, my husband," she captioned the video.


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Jennifer Lopez is now posting her own memes about Ben Affleck's 'happy face'

Since the Grammys on Sunday (6 February), Ben Affleck's less-than-pleased face has become a whole mood.It didn't take long for viewers to jump online when they saw he'd rather be anywhere else than at the LA award ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez.Twitter erupted into memes, with one joking: "However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."Another humoured: "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell now, Lopez is joining in...
Indy100

The Ben Affleck memes caused tension between him and J-Lo, seat-filler reveals

Since the weekend, memes on the internet have poked fun at Ben Affleck for appearing less than thrilled to be at the Grammy Awards ceremony.However, an attendant at the show claimed she knows what really went down between him and Jennifer Lopez.In a TikTok video uploaded by the account @almostanna, who was a seat filler at the award ceremony, she said she saw Affleck discover that he had gone viral in real-time.She also noted that JLo realised her husband had achieved online notoriety once again as she was scrolling through her phone at the show."I sat next to Ben Affleck...
Indy100

Church of Satan finally confirm whether Sam Smith's Grammy performance was 'satanic'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras's Grammy's performance of their hit Unholy made headlines as some slammed the performance as "evil" and "satanic," but now a magister from the Church of Satan has given his verdict.The stage was lit red with the addition of metal cages and dancers circling around Smith who sported a red horned hat in a cheeky devil reference while singing about "doing something unholy."Turns out, the staging caused quite the stir as Piers Morgan described Smith as "Satan" in his New York Post column.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTwitter CEO and Tesla boss, Elon Musk...
Indy100

Sam Smith is upsetting conservatives again with another outfit and you absolutely love to see it

Poor right-wingers. It was only two weeks ago that they were getting angry over the “raunchy” music video for Sam Smith’s track “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”, and a week after that that they were crying over the singer’s “satanic” performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (even when the Church of Satan itself said it was “nothing special”)…Now, they’re angry about Smith’s latest magazine shoot. Yes, really.The pathetic reaction comes after Smith shared a picture of themselves on the cover of Perfect, a fashion magazine which will release “Issue Four” on the theme of “autonomy” next Saturday.The...
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame

Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
Decider.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Lose It Over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Black National Anthem, Are Immediately Roasted by Twitter: “Why Are You So Scared of Diversity?”

Even though country star Chris Stapleton took the spotlight to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Super Bowl, conservative pundits were left upset over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the opening performances. In an act of flagrant racism,...
Indy100

Lewis Capaldi had a hilarious response to being introduced as ‘Sam Capaldi’ at the Brits

A new pop star you’ve never heard of was born at the Brit Awards on Saturday night, when comedian and host Mo Gilligan mistakenly introduced Lewis Capaldi as “Sam Capaldi” – in an apparent mix-up with fellow performer Sam Smith.The Someone You Loved singer was about to perform his track Forget Me from his upcoming second album at the O2 Arena, but Gilligan seemed to partially confuse the Scottish musician with Smith, who performed their track Unholy with Kim Petras.With a wine glass in hand, Gilligan told the crowd: “Performing his amazing number one single, Forget Me, it’s the brilliant...
Indy100

James Gunn updates Batman fans on rumours George Clooney will return to the role

James Gunn has given DC fans an update on the rumours that George Clooney could be returning to the role of Batman – and it’s probably not the news they wanted to hear. The director, who was recently appointed as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, shot down the rumours on Twitter. “Is it true you’re casting George Clooney as the new DCU Batman?” one person asked. He replied, bluntly: “Absolutely not.” Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter It comes following speculation that Clooney could make a cameo in the forthcoming The Flash film. Michael Keaton has already been confirmed...
Indy100

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was most iconic pregnancy reveal of all-time

Fans watching the Super Bowl Halftime show were fixated on Rihanna's abdomen as she performed a medley of her most iconic songs.Taking center stage on Sunday, Rihanna emerged from the ceiling of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona wearing a monochromatic red outfit. As she opened the show with B**** Better Have My Money, people were quick to notice Rihanna's bulging stomach leading to pregnancy speculation online.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterRihanna gave viewers a quick rub of her bulging belly - hinting that she is expecting her second child. The 34-year-old recently gave birth to her...
GLENDALE, AZ
Indy100

Happy Valley star James Norton responds to 'genius' impressions of the cast

It’s coming up to a week since the final episode of Sally Wainwright’s acclaimed police procedural Happy Valley – starring Sarah Lancashire as no-nonsense copper Catherine Cawood and James Norton as her criminal adversary Tommy Lee Royce - was broadcast on BBC One.Yet, the buzz around the show certainly hasn’t died down in recent days, as content creator Kieran Hodgson went viral on Thursday with his impressions of the beloved characters.His take on Clare sees him look down and avoid any form of eye contact, his Neil is perfectly raspy, and his version of Catherine and Tommy’s fiery final conversation...
Indy100

Twitter’s extended its 280-character limit to up to 4,000 characters - and everyone had the same response

Back in the early days of Twitter, it was well-known for requiring users to neatly summarise a thought or idea into 140 characters. In 2017, it doubled the limit in almost all countries to reduce “cramming”, but argued the “brevity” of the platform remained because in the testing phase, people still penned tweets below 140 “most of the time”.Well, “brevity” on Twitter now appears to be completely dead, as the site announced on Wednesday that subscribers to its paid Blue service in the US can play around with up to 4,000 characters in a single tweet.Yes, really.In a 1,000-character essay...
Indy100

Doja Cat has perfect response to conspiracy theories that she is in the illuminati

It’s the latest celebrity conspiracy doing the rounds, but Doja Cat has confirmed that she is not, in fact, a member of the illuminati. The rapper and singer has been the subject of a new theory online, with some claiming that she is one of the members of the shadowy group. What sparked the rumours? People have been claiming out-there behaviour over recent times is a clear sign. Anyone following her career will know the 27-year-old has a flair for the eccentric, doing everything from covering herself in gold body paint for Paris Fashion Week, to changing her Twitter name...
Indy100

Sam Smith's inflatable Brit Awards outfit has become a perfect meme

Sam Smith has only gone and done it again by turning heads for their choice of outfit at the 2023 Brit Awards on Saturday night. Smith turned up to the red carpet at the O2 arena wearing an incredible latex suit that had added structure on the shoulders and legs which made it look like they were wearing a big inflatable heart or had hit the gym a bit too much and grown some oversized muscles. To complete the look Smith was also wearing platforms and gloves.Smith will be performing on stage with Kim Petras during the show on their...
Indy100

Fox News anchor goes rogue and announces that she's getting divorced live on air

Veteran Fox News anchor Julie Banderas said she is divorcing her husband, Andrew Sansone, during a live broadcast before calling Valentine's Day a "stupid" holiday.When Gutfeld! host Greg Gutfeld asked her if her relationship was done and if she'd be getting anything for the romantic holiday on Thursday (9 February), Banderas immediately went into a tirade. "F** Valentine's Day. It is stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s***," she said before addressing her breakup."Well, I'm getting a divorce. I'm going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time. "...
Indy100

Rebecca Black releases first album 12 years after 'Friday' hit - and the fan verdict is in

Rebecca Black is letting Friday burn. On Friday, Black, 25, released her first album called Let Her Burn - a monumental moment in any musician’s career. But the release also marks a special day for Black as 12 years ago today she released her hit song Friday which sent her to internet fame.In 2011, Black was made a household name after millions of people mocked her for the highly autotuned, silly song.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut today, Black is proving herself as a well-respected musician by showing off her vocal talents and songwriting abilities in Let Her...
Indy100

MSCHF's Big Red Boots have left the fashion world baffled

Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF launched its Big Red Boots and the internet has been sent into a meme frenzy.The boots are exactly as described, big, red and resembling something an animated children’s character would wear.Unsurprisingly, the oversized footwear, retailing at $350 a pair, has caught the attention of the internet ahead of their release on 16th February.Thanks to their highly unusual appearance, the boots have been compared to those worn by both the cartoon Astro Boy and Dora The Explorer’s monkey companion Boots.A tweet by the footwear culture account Nice Kicks which shared a picture of MSCHF’s product has received...
Indy100

AI has turned The Simpsons into an 80s sitcom and the results are disturbing

The capabilities of artificial intelligence are endless – it can do everything from creating brand new works of art based on the style of a famous artist to predicting future events.Now, the new technology has even been used to turn the iconic animated cartoon series The Simpsons into an 80s-style live-action sitcom, with scarily accurate results.A video named “The Simpsons as an 80's Sitcom” was posted on YouTube by The Pharaoh Nerd and showed the opening credits of the show including the home of the Simpsons family at 742 Evergreen Terrace and followed by close-ups of each of the human...
Indy100

12 of the funniest memes as all social media appears to crash at once

With most of us spending much of our lives on social media, it’s no surprise that when multiple platforms experienced issues almost simultaneously on Wednesday, it sent the internet into a frenzy. Many Twitter users found the platform was glitchy as they tried to post tweets, send messages or even attempting to follow people. Not only that, but Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, experienced global outages that particularly affected users within the US. Twitter users were faced with the message “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets” if they tried to tweet while the site experienced problems. Twitter...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy