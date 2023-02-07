ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

SWPL: Four matches including Hearts v Glasgow City

Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell made her 100th appearance for the club at the weekend in the defeat to Celtic. Dundee United also suffered a defeat at the hands of Rangers, but as ever, Fiona McNicoll impressed in goal, pulling out a number of exquisite saves. Hearts have been ever so...
BBC

SWPL: Rangers 4-0 Hibernian - Defending champions move four points behind leaders

Defending champions Rangers moved four points behind SWPL leaders Glasgow City with a 4-0 hammering of Hibernian. Hannah Davidson's header gave Malky Thomson's side the lead at the break, and they turned on the style in the second half at Broadwood. Kirsty Howat scored two goals by running in behind...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, VAR

Celtic and Rangers are braced for Super League 2.0, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus understood to have contacted more than 50 clubs in the hope of creating a new European tournament. (Telegraph via Daily Record) Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is enjoying the burgeoning rivalry between Ibrox manager Michael...
SkySports

Huddersfield sack Mark Fotheringham after 21 games and now seeking fourth manager in seven months

Huddersfield have sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just 21 games in charge of the club, leaving them searching for a fourth manager in seven months. Fotheringham lost his job on the back of a five-game winless run in the Championship, with his final game a 2-2 draw at Blackpool on Tuesday - in which the Terriers were only denied victory by Josh Bowler's last-minute equaliser.
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
BBC

SWPL: Glasgow City beat Hearts to maintain three-point lead

Glasgow City remain three points clear at the top of the SWPL after a comfortable 3-0 victory away to fourth-place Hearts. Second-place Celtic stay within touching distance of the league leaders as three second-half goals were enough to see off Spartans 3-0. There were also wins for Dundee United and...
BBC

Scottish Challenge Cup: Hamilton Academical 2-1 (aet) Queen of the South

Ryan One scored an extra-time winner for Hamilton Academical to clinch a place for his team in the Challenge Cup final at Queen of the South's expense. The forward came off the bench to replace Dario Zanatta who had fired the hosts ahead midway through the first half. Ross Irving...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time. But he netted four times inside...
Yardbarker

Celtic v St Mirren – Reminder that tickets are available via General Sale

Celtic take on St Mirren in the Fifth Round of the Scottish Cup at 5.30pm this Saturday evening. The club are looking to make it a treble of trophies this year after boss, Ange Postecoglou missed out on this very piece of silverware last year in a disappointing defeat at Hampden Park to our city rivals.
BBC

Hearts chair Ann Budge targets equality for the women's team at Tynecastle

Ann Budge is targeting parity for the women's team at Tynecastle as one of her remaining objectives before she retires as Hearts' chair. The 74-year-old admits the club's female players were not a priority when she spent £2.5m to bring Hearts out of administration in 2014. "We are trying...
Yardbarker

Chelsea expected to move for 23-year-old forward in summer

Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months and the latest name linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Dusan Vlahovic. The 23-year-old Juventus striker has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months and Chelsea reportedly looking to secure his services.
BBC

Lafferty on Linfield, titles and serving a ban

New Linfield signing Kyle Lafferty says he hopes the frustrations he felt while serving a 10-match ban for a sectarian comment can help him perform for his new club. Lafferty tells BBC Sport that it was tough not being able to play for Kilmarnock during that time but that he now wants to "let his football do his talking".
SB Nation

West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.

