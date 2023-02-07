Read full article on original website
Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland striker frustration: 'Everyone wants to play an extra pass'
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had one complaint after the 3-2 defeat to Fulham.
BBC
SWPL: Four matches including Hearts v Glasgow City
Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell made her 100th appearance for the club at the weekend in the defeat to Celtic. Dundee United also suffered a defeat at the hands of Rangers, but as ever, Fiona McNicoll impressed in goal, pulling out a number of exquisite saves. Hearts have been ever so...
BBC
SWPL: Rangers 4-0 Hibernian - Defending champions move four points behind leaders
Defending champions Rangers moved four points behind SWPL leaders Glasgow City with a 4-0 hammering of Hibernian. Hannah Davidson's header gave Malky Thomson's side the lead at the break, and they turned on the style in the second half at Broadwood. Kirsty Howat scored two goals by running in behind...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, VAR
Celtic and Rangers are braced for Super League 2.0, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus understood to have contacted more than 50 clubs in the hope of creating a new European tournament. (Telegraph via Daily Record) Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is enjoying the burgeoning rivalry between Ibrox manager Michael...
SkySports
Huddersfield sack Mark Fotheringham after 21 games and now seeking fourth manager in seven months
Huddersfield have sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just 21 games in charge of the club, leaving them searching for a fourth manager in seven months. Fotheringham lost his job on the back of a five-game winless run in the Championship, with his final game a 2-2 draw at Blackpool on Tuesday - in which the Terriers were only denied victory by Josh Bowler's last-minute equaliser.
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
BBC
Tom Lockyer: Luton defender thanks fans for seeing 'bigger picture' after FA Cup exit
Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer thanked fans for seeing "the bigger picture" following their FA Cup defeat by League Two club Grimsby Town. The Hatters have been in impressive form in the Championship, winning their last three games without conceding a goal to go fourth in the table. But they...
Sean Dyche ‘will receive mega bonus payment’ if he steers Everton away from Premier League relegation
SEAN DYCHE is reportedly set for a big payday if he keeps Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over as manager at the end of last month. He is believed to have agreed a contract worth almost £5million a year. And if Dyche keeps Everton...
BBC
SWPL: Glasgow City beat Hearts to maintain three-point lead
Glasgow City remain three points clear at the top of the SWPL after a comfortable 3-0 victory away to fourth-place Hearts. Second-place Celtic stay within touching distance of the league leaders as three second-half goals were enough to see off Spartans 3-0. There were also wins for Dundee United and...
BBC
Scottish Challenge Cup: Hamilton Academical 2-1 (aet) Queen of the South
Ryan One scored an extra-time winner for Hamilton Academical to clinch a place for his team in the Challenge Cup final at Queen of the South's expense. The forward came off the bench to replace Dario Zanatta who had fired the hosts ahead midway through the first half. Ross Irving...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time. But he netted four times inside...
Yardbarker
Celtic v St Mirren – Reminder that tickets are available via General Sale
Celtic take on St Mirren in the Fifth Round of the Scottish Cup at 5.30pm this Saturday evening. The club are looking to make it a treble of trophies this year after boss, Ange Postecoglou missed out on this very piece of silverware last year in a disappointing defeat at Hampden Park to our city rivals.
BBC
Hearts chair Ann Budge targets equality for the women's team at Tynecastle
Ann Budge is targeting parity for the women's team at Tynecastle as one of her remaining objectives before she retires as Hearts' chair. The 74-year-old admits the club's female players were not a priority when she spent £2.5m to bring Hearts out of administration in 2014. "We are trying...
Yardbarker
Chelsea expected to move for 23-year-old forward in summer
Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months and the latest name linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Dusan Vlahovic. The 23-year-old Juventus striker has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months and Chelsea reportedly looking to secure his services.
Chris Coleman's Greek side have game cancelled due to goal being too small
Atromitos attempted to dig a trench and fill it in to make the goal the proper height, but to no avail
BBC
Lafferty on Linfield, titles and serving a ban
New Linfield signing Kyle Lafferty says he hopes the frustrations he felt while serving a 10-match ban for a sectarian comment can help him perform for his new club. Lafferty tells BBC Sport that it was tough not being able to play for Kilmarnock during that time but that he now wants to "let his football do his talking".
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
SB Nation
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.
