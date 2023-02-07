Read full article on original website
The Bay Area bakery selling the viral spiral croissant popularized in NYC
After a Bay Area influencer featured it on social media, this bakery's showstopping pastry went viral.
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest Spots
There are plenty of haunted places in America, and not all of them are located at a creepy old cabin in the woods. In fact, some of the most frightening spots are right in the middle of a large city. Many people tend to think that ghosts and other paranormal entities can only be found in old buildings or remote locations. However, there are some very eerie locations right here in our own backyards (no pun intended). We’ll take you on a tour through America’s spookiest spots to visit if you’re looking for something a bit more sinister than a standard hike. From famous hotels and houses to prisons and asylums, read on to learn about 9 haunted locations across the country that will give you goosebumps.
Phys.org
The end of an era: The long, lonely days of Mount Madonna's last white deer
Hidden in the redwoods above Watsonville, California, a shy and ghostly beauty once drew crowds but is now destined to live, and die, alone. The small white doe is the sole survivor of a large and cherished herd of fallow deer created by famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, gifted to cattle baron Henry Miller, bought by Santa Clara County and then expanded by the addition of a smaller herd seized during a raid of an illegal farm in Morgan Hill.
Gilroy Dispatch
PHOTO: A gift of garlic
Christopher Ranch donated bags of garlic to the staff at St. Louise Regional Hospital on Feb. 1 as a way to give thanks for their work. The ranch also made a donation through the Valley Medical Center Foundation to go toward the purchase of equipment for the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Hospital staffers are pictured, from left to right, after receiving garlic: Arlene Javier, Colleen Allen, Rosalind Laine, Tricia Cooper, Beverly Carter and Danielle Brooks.
montereycountyweekly.com
Hoteliers agree to higher guest room fees in a race against other tourist destinations.
As travel began picking up again in earnest after Covid-19 shutdowns, Monterey County hoteliers found themselves losing the race against other California tourist destinations like Napa, San Luis Obispo and San Diego when it comes to attracting high-value guests – the ones who stay more nights and spend more money than day visitors, says Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Rob O’Keefe. Making sure those guests choose Monterey County as a destination takes marketing dollars, of which the county has about half as much to spend compared to competitors like Napa Valley.
kazu.org
The stolen statue of Dennis the Menace is finally going home
Dennis the Menace is returning home to his namesake playground in Monterey, after rescue divers recovered the bronze statue of the infamous troublemaker that was stolen last August. Sheriff Tina Nieto called it a happy day for Monterey County. "And the reason it’s such a happy day is because, we...
kion546.com
Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes returns to serving in person meals
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes announces they have resumed to serving in person meals starting on Tuesday. The organization said that this is the first time that they have resumed serving in person meals since the pandemic. Officials said the people who get lunch can go back for seconds as it will result in less food being wasted.
I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.
Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San Jose
San Jose’s Nirvana Soul is expanding! The Black-owned coffee company announced on Instagram that they will be opening a new location on the first floor of the MLK Library on the San Jose State University campus.
KQED
Storm Recovery Begins at Beloved State Beach in Santa Cruz County
On Jan. 5, a frightening storm clobbered Seacliff State Beach and its famous ocean pier leading to a sunken cement ship off the coast of Santa Cruz County. A high tide carried over 15-foot waves ashore, flipping cement benches and smashing driftwood through bathroom doors. The ground collapsed, forming sinkholes in the park’s day use and campground areas, and over half of its iconic pier was destroyed.
andnowuknow.com
California Giant Berry Farms' Alan Ediger Details Current State of the Strawberry Market
WATSONVILLE, CA - It’s the month of love, and I can think of one heart-shaped produce item that is drawing shoppers to grocery stores this time of year: strawberries! Growers on both coasts of the United States are shipping beautiful berries to retail buyers across the country, and California Giant Berry Farms is one of them.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
KSBW.com
Police look for Greenfield woman who disappeared Wednesday
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen on Wednesday. Joanna Vargas, 28, has not returned home since then, police said. Vargas is Hispanic, has brown eyes, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has a tattoo of a bear...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey’s stolen Dennis the Menace statue has been found.
Dennis the Menace is coming home. Local authorities have recovered the famous statue of the legendary comic strip-turned-TV-and-movie character, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8. The bronze statue had been missing since Aug. 21, when it was stolen (and not for the first time) from its home at Dennis the Menace Playground in Monterey’s El Estero Park.
KSBW.com
City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
The Almanac Online
Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954
Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
KSBW.com
Monterey cruise tourism may come to an end
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city council will vote on whether to continue to support cruise ships visiting Monterey Bay, a protected marine sanctuary, on Tuesday. The city does not have the authority to allow cruise ships into the bay — that's left up to the U.S. Department of Commerce. But city council does provide security, checking people in and out as they arrive at the Fisherman's Wharf, per federal regulations.
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
