ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

Glen Allen’s Slough elected to Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQbSf_0kfBI9AF00
Rebecca Slough

Rebecca Slough of Glen Allen, whose all-star baseball teams won two Cal Ripken World Series titles and went a combined 57-5 in tournament play, was unanimously elected to the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame by the organization’s board of directors during its recent annual meeting in New Jersey.

Slough began her Babe Ruth career in 2004 with the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association Babe Ruth League and served a number of capacities over the years, including as president of the association, director of administration, assistant treasurer, board member, manager and coach. She also served as World Series director for three of the Babe Ruth World Series hosted by the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association.

In addition to her two World Series titles, Slough’s managerial career included three Southeast Regional championships, six Virginia state championships and six district championships.

Slough previously was inducted into the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2020 and into the Babe Ruth League Southeast Region Hall of Fame in 2022.

Slough is described by peers as a straight-forward, get-it-done, ‘can-do’ leader who is dependable, capable, resilient, genuine, and a person of impeccable integrity.

“She’s the epitome of everything that is right in youth sports, especially the Babe Ruth League organization,” league officials said in a statement.

The Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame was established in 1968 to honor those who have played a vital role in the development of the baseball and softball programs. Inductees receive a Hall of Fame Plaque and are enshrined on the walls at Babe Ruth League Headquarters. The Hall of Fame includes only about 300 members.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Jane Warwick O’Neill Graham

Jane Warwick O’Neill Graham, died February 4, 2023. Born June 5, 1920, in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Charles Thomas O’Neill and Jane Gordon Warwick O’Neill. She attended St. Anne’s School and graduated from Lane High School, Charlottesville, Virginia. Jane attended Converse College for one year and then transferred to the University of Virginia, where she graduated in June 1942 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

5th Dimension makes a Henrico stop

The 5th Dimension – a musical group originally formed as the Versatiles in 1965 – visited The Tin Pan in Henrico Feb. 8 for a performance. The group includes one original member – 81-year-old Florence LaRue. Other current members are Patrice Morris, Leonard Tucker, Floyd Smith and Willie Williams.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Feb. 10, 2023

A new report details housing challenges in Henrico and the Richmond region; which bills are alive and which are dead at crossover in the General Assembly; our weekly Restaurant Watch; five great events taking place around town this weekend; Virginia ABC plans another lottery for a popular line of hard-to-find whiskey.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico School Board plans adjustments to 2023-24 school calendar

Some adjustments to the 2023-24 Henrico Schools calendar are likely, following a Henrico School Board work session Feb. 9. Board members heard a proposal that would add two new wellness days, one professional learning day/student holiday and one additional winter break day to the 2023-24 school calendar. Officials also have identified a potential day off that could be added to the calendar if there are sufficient “banked” instructional hours resulting from a lack of inclement weather days.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Metal-detection tests to begin at 3 Henrico high schools

Initial field tests of metal-detection and weapons-detection devices will occur at three Henrico high schools and two middle schools, Henrico Schools officials told the county’s school board Thursday. Officials intend to test traditional metal detectors at the high schools (Godwin, Hermitage and Varina) during an initial phase and less-intrusive...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Letters: Reader expresses thanks to Dunnavant

As a member of the Richmond Area Chapter of Virginia Organizing, I would like to express our gratitude towards Senator Siobhan Dunnavant for voting against the 15 week abortion ban bill, which would have severely restricted access to healthcare for women in our community. I was personally relieved to see her vote because I have contacted her office many times to implore her to consider the human rights of people in need of medical care. Back in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Governor Youngkin asked four lawmakers, including Dunnavant, to draft a 15-week abortion ban. Despite being a part of the drafting process, Dunnavant voted against the proposed legislation and said she would have supported the bill “if we had an exception for severe fetal anomalies.”
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Feb. 3-9, 2023

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine and heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, state traffic violations, and state criminal violations Feb. 3 at 1:50 a.m. 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with being drunk in a public place, possession of...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

TSA officials issue warning to RIC travelers

Transportation Security Administration officials are warning travelers who use Richmond International Airport that failure to check their bags for weapons could land them in a lot of legal trouble. Officials are concerned after nearly 70 people have been caught with weapons at the airport’s security checkpoints since 2021 – including...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy