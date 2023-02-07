Glen Allen’s Slough elected to Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame

Rebecca Slough

Rebecca Slough of Glen Allen, whose all-star baseball teams won two Cal Ripken World Series titles and went a combined 57-5 in tournament play, was unanimously elected to the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame by the organization’s board of directors during its recent annual meeting in New Jersey.

Slough began her Babe Ruth career in 2004 with the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association Babe Ruth League and served a number of capacities over the years, including as president of the association, director of administration, assistant treasurer, board member, manager and coach. She also served as World Series director for three of the Babe Ruth World Series hosted by the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association.

In addition to her two World Series titles, Slough’s managerial career included three Southeast Regional championships, six Virginia state championships and six district championships.

Slough previously was inducted into the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2020 and into the Babe Ruth League Southeast Region Hall of Fame in 2022.

Slough is described by peers as a straight-forward, get-it-done, ‘can-do’ leader who is dependable, capable, resilient, genuine, and a person of impeccable integrity.

“She’s the epitome of everything that is right in youth sports, especially the Babe Ruth League organization,” league officials said in a statement.

The Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame was established in 1968 to honor those who have played a vital role in the development of the baseball and softball programs. Inductees receive a Hall of Fame Plaque and are enshrined on the walls at Babe Ruth League Headquarters. The Hall of Fame includes only about 300 members.

