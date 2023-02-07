Read full article on original website
MBA Program Provides Real World Experiences For UTM Students
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Master of Business Administration program at the University of Tennessee at Martin provided fall 2022 students the opportunity to work directly under the owners and managers of local businesses as outside consultants through the Management 790 Consulting Project class. Student teams used all MBA competencies such as data gathering, analysis, interpretation, critical and creative thinking, and decision making when executing the project.
Huge Day At Helping Hand: $31,626 Raised, Total Now At $273,600
Paris, Tenn.–To say Saturday was a big day at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction would be an understatement. With the whopping $31,626 raised by the First United Methodist Church, the grand total for the year is now at $273,,600. And there’s still two and a half weeks to go.
T.G. Sheppard Wows The Crowd At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–T.G. Sheppard returned to his West Tennessee roots, performing before a sold out audience at The Dixie in Huntingdon Saturday. A Humboldt native, Sheppard has record numerous No. 1 hits, including “Last Cheater’s Waltz”, “I’ll Be Coming Back for More”, and “Party Time”. His appearance at The Dixie was sponsored by our radio stations Froggy 104 and Big Henry. Photo by Joel Washburn.
Henry County Sheriff’s Annual Deer Meat Giveaway Set
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the annual deer meat giveaway soon. Sheriff Josh Frey said the date for the giveaway will be February 25th, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. and it will run until all deer meat is handed out. This year’s giveaway will...
Terry O. Pierce
Terry O. Pierce, 79, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Henry County Healthcare Center in Paris, Tennessee. Terry was born Friday, March 26, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Carlton Pierce and the late Lola Dale Dunlap Pierce. Although born in St. Louis, Terry and...
Little Pantries Of Henry County Organize 40 Days Of Giving
PARIS, Tenn.—The Little Pantries of Henry County Organization will host a “40 Days of Giving” event during the season of Lent to promote community contributions to the little pantries in the county. “Many people think of Lent as a time to ‘give up’ something, like eating chocolate...
Michael Dale “Mike” Hudson
Michael Dale “Mike” Hudson, 72, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Mike was born Thursday, May 25, 1950, in Henry, Tennessee, to the late Robert Lee Hudson and the late Betty Jean Peebles Hudson. He retired as the...
Patriot Angler Gage Byars Signs With Bethel
McKenzie, Tenn.–Henry County High School Senior Gage Byars has signed with the Bethel University fishing team. The Bethel team is a nationally-known, award-winning fishing team coached by Garry Mason of Springville. Byars has been a member of the HCHS fishing team and will be joining fellow Henry Countians Sawyer...
Glisson Memorial Scholarship Raises Over $100,000 For Ag Students
MURRAY, Ky. – Since 2009, the Derek Glisson Memorial Scholarship has enabled 33 students to pursue studies in agriculture at Murray State University, thanks in large part to funds raised by the Derek Glisson Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull, held in 2017 and 2022. This past year’s event sold out the Calloway County Fairgrounds and raised enough funds to push the scholarship over the $100,000 mark.
UC, District 12-AA Tourney Brackets Set
Union City, Tenn.–The District 12-AA Tournament brackets are now officially set. Milan’s 38-37 boys’ victory tonight gave the Bulldogs the regular season championship and host rights to the postseason event. Third-seeded Union City (9-17) will face No. 2 Gibson County (17-8) in the second of two semifinals...
Shooting Suspect Arrested; Victim Dies
Update: According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the female victim from Saturday’s shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. Paducah, Ky.–A Florida man has been arrested on multiple charges after a shooting spree at a Paducah hotel. As of 3:30...
UT Martin Men’s Basketball’s Rally Comes Up Short In Heartbreaker at Eastern Illinois
CHARLESTON, Ill. – The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team nearly erased a 16-point second half deficit this evening but Eastern Illinois was able to escape with the 77-75 win in Ohio Valley Conference action inside Lantz Arena. The Skyhawks (15-11, 7-6 OVC) scored 10 of...
