Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
nftgators.com

Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M Led By CMCC Global

Ajuna Network has announced a $5 million round led by CMCC Global. The company also announced its non-fungible token (NFT) game collection “Awesome Ajuna Avatars”. In February 2022, Ajuna’s parent company BloGa Tech AG raised $2M in a seed round backed by Fundamental Labs. Ajuna Network has...

