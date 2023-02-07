ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Brick Township names new police chief

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township Mayor John Ducey announced that veteran police officer David Forrester has replaced Chief James Riccio who retired after 36 years on the job on January 31. On Wednesday, Mayor John G. Ducey administered the oath to Chief of Police, David Forrester. Chief Forrester is the fourth Chief in the Department’s history, according to township records. “Chief Forrester has been a member of the Brick Township Police Department since 1996,” Ducey said. “Over the course of his distinguished career, he has served in nearly every division of the department. He has previously been the Commander The post Brick Township names new police chief appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

And the Walls Come Tumbling Down: Demolition Begins at Somerville Site

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Heavy equipment is knocking down the former Baker & Taylor book distribution warehouse on Kirby Avenue to make room for 174 one- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the NJ TRANSIT Raritan Valley line in the southeastern corner of the borough. The one-bedroom apartments will range in size from 800 to 860 square feet; the two-bedroom units will range in size from 1,050-1,350 square feet. Long vacant, preliminary demolition began last year after remedial environmental work to remove asbestos from the vacant warehouse. Carey Tajfel, president of TFE Properties, a central New Jersey residential and commercial developer said there will be eight two-story buildings...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ

We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
BRICK, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford

While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thedigestonline.com

10 Tea Houses in New Jersey to Explore

Nearly all American tea rooms were owned by women. They would often open up spare rooms in their houses or set up tables in their gardens. In the early 1900s, tea rooms were ideal for single women who desired some sort of career. Fast forward to today and the appeal of tea rooms remains. A quaint atmosphere with fine china and silverware makes for a pleasurable social experience. What really sets the tea experience apart is its emphasis on conversation and connection. Have you ever sat down with a friend only for them to be consumed with their screen over the conversation? In our world of smartphones and Zoom calls, this is becoming increasingly more common. For the perfect way to catch up with a friend after a long hiatus, here are nine tea rooms across New Jersey.
PRINCETON, NJ
lnnnews.com

Brick Gets New Police Chief

Brick has welcomed a new chief of police. Dave Forrester became only the fourth chief to lead the department, following the retirement of James Riccio last week. On Tuesday, James Riccio finished his final day as chief and was honored with a walkout attended by about 200 people, including members of the township's police department, all four Brick Township fire companies and law enforcement from around Ocean County and New Jersey.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Elizabeth Center | Shopping mall in New Jersey

The Elizabeth Center is a power center located off Exit 13A on the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The location near the exit is incorporated into the center's logo, as El13Abeth Center. The first tenant, IKEA, opened in 1990. It is right next to the Jersey Gardens mall...
ELIZABETH, NJ

