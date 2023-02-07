ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Affleck Relapse Speculation: Addiction Expert on Why Relapse Speculation Is Harmful to Those in Recovery

By Psychreg News Desk
psychreg.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 55

Steve Anders
3d ago

I said this when ben got back with Jlo nomatter how good looking a girl is or how much she said she will change she's always gonna be that chick that bounced man to man and ruined there lives and made them all look bad in the end. Jlopez drove that man to drink as a coping mechanism take it or leave it

Reply(3)
14
oldschool94
3d ago

Wow! it's sad. When ppl. some, not all. watching! hoping! praying for his sobriety downfall. That's not cool. like a person or not. I would never wish harm to someone. Regardless, know them personally or not.

Reply(1)
10
Catherine Baker
3d ago

recovering from addiction is the hardest walk a person will ever take, there's more to it than simply putting the drink down, Alcoholics Anonymous is the key to recovery, the 12 steps is extremely important. To be a celebrity, and knowing the person is constantly being viewed by the media, their peers, the pressure is I'm sure extremely difficult, also the families and spouses are effected by the alcoholic and the behaviors they've had to witness. Therefore that's why there's Al-Anon. I've got 40 years sobriety, and I'm never gonna be cured, I no longer have the desire, my higher power has been good to me. People try and no judge.

Reply(1)
8
Related
RadarOnline

Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues

Ben Affleck got some much-needed space from Jennifer Lopez after his wife snapped at him on live television during the 2023 Grammys. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck, 50, was spotted wandering around town on Monday, clearing his head without J Lo as rumors continue to mount that the newlyweds have been bickering since saying "I do."The Justice League actor was photographed decompressing in Los Angeles just one day after cameras caught him being scolded at Sunday's award show. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hustlers actress, 53, had a tense exchange with her husband of nearly seven months and was unaware...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Twice-Divorced Robert De Niro, 79, Preparing To Pop The Question To Young Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, Sources Reveal

Workaholic Robert De Niro will do anything to keep his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen happy — even if it means throttling back on his career and taking a third stab at marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. “He wants to rethink his very busy work schedule and make more room for the loved ones in his life, Tiffany most of all,” an insider revealed. The twice-divorced screen tough guy, 79, has been seen dating the martial arts instructor since they met on the set of The Intern in 2015. Though he has yet to publicly address the May-December romance, they’ve certainly looked...
INSIDE News

Jennifer Lopez: Apparently the diva treats her employees badly and takes away their tips. (VIDEO)

In some cases, the actors and actresses are not what we think, since we are used to seeing them act in movies, series, or reality shows, at which time the fans achieve affinity or not with these celebrities. Others try to show what they want people to see, but even if they try to show their "good side" sometimes in public they can show themselves as they really are, and this is what happened to Jennifer Lopez.
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
RadarOnline

'He'd Love To See Them Together': Jimmy Kimmel Playing Matchmaker For Jen Aniston, Wants To Hook Her Up With Bill Hader

Jimmy Kimmel has found perfect partners for his pals Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader — each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources claim the late-night host is dying to make a match with his good friends, who've remained unlucky in love following their respective 2018 divorces from Meggie Carey and Justin Theroux.The Barry star, 44, has dated a slew of Hollywood actress' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but one source notes: "His love life has been messy and inconsistent."Meanwhile, Aniston, 53, recently opened up about her IVF struggles and revealed she's finally "ready to share myself with another."There's an added bonus...
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
RadarOnline

'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert

An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Provocatively Poses In Grammys Outfit As Haters Remain Shocked At Her 'Unrecognizable' Face

Madonna doesn't care if her haters are "Hung Up" on her "unrecognizable" appearance.On Monday, February 6, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to tease her followers with a series of seductive snaps featuring her attention-grabbing Grammys ensemble, which she wore just one night prior.On Sunday, February 5, Madonna stepped onto the stage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance in androgynous attire.The look — which featured a whip, fishnet leggings and gloves, a silk floor-length overcoat, a white button up and a black tie — were the least of social media users'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy