Ben Affleck Relapse Speculation: Addiction Expert on Why Relapse Speculation Is Harmful to Those in Recovery

I said this when ben got back with Jlo nomatter how good looking a girl is or how much she said she will change she's always gonna be that chick that bounced man to man and ruined there lives and made them all look bad in the end. Jlopez drove that man to drink as a coping mechanism take it or leave it
Wow! it's sad. When ppl. some, not all. watching! hoping! praying for his sobriety downfall. That's not cool. like a person or not. I would never wish harm to someone. Regardless, know them personally or not.
recovering from addiction is the hardest walk a person will ever take, there's more to it than simply putting the drink down, Alcoholics Anonymous is the key to recovery, the 12 steps is extremely important. To be a celebrity, and knowing the person is constantly being viewed by the media, their peers, the pressure is I'm sure extremely difficult, also the families and spouses are effected by the alcoholic and the behaviors they've had to witness. Therefore that's why there's Al-Anon. I've got 40 years sobriety, and I'm never gonna be cured, I no longer have the desire, my higher power has been good to me. People try and no judge.
