Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
ACC sends Jim Boeheim a clear message
Last week, Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim made headlines when he appeared to question the recruiting and NIL tactics of several different ACC programs. And even though Boeheim clarified his words and apologized, the ACC appears to be addressing the incident to all its coaches. In a memo obtained by On3, the ACC Read more... The post ACC sends Jim Boeheim a clear message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Can Syracuse make a late-season run?
247Sports'James Finneral breaks down the final stretch of the regular season for Syracuse basketball.
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
Man arrested for Syracuse shooting that killed one and injured another
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made in a summer shooting that left one man injured and another dead. Dametrius Pettiford, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release from Syracuse police. On June 24 around 1:45 p.m., police...
Trio of 17-year-olds arraigned for murder after Syracuse victim shot in head, crashes into house
Syracuse, NY -- One 17-year-old is accused of opening fire during a robbery-turned-murder last October on Syracuse’s North Side, with two other 17-year-olds charged as accomplices to the slaying. The accused shooter, Tremaine Davis, was arraigned Tuesday on a murder indictment that carries a possible sentence of up to...
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
